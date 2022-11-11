Dubai, UAE: Driven Properties, Dubai's leading luxury real estate brokerage, won Quality Brokerage of the Year at last night’s Property Finder Real Estate Awards. It is the second consecutive year the company bags the coveted award – and the first ever that the same agency wins twice in a row.

The Property Finder Real Estate Awards, now in their ninth year, celebrate real estate agencies and brokers, as well as their achievements. As the most respected real estate platform in the UAE and a leader in the prop-tech space, the awards are considered the most credible and sought-after in the region.

The 2022 edition of the event took place on 10th November and saw the most prominent names in the industry gather at the Armani Pavilion, Burj Khalifa.

Speaking of the win, Abdullah Alajaji, Founder of Driven Properties, said, “It is an incredible honour to be recognized as the best brokerage in Dubai, especially two years in a row. This is a phenomenal achievement for Driven Properties, and acknowledgment of the exceptional work our team is doing. The Property Finder Awards is the most anticipated night of the year in our sector, and it is wonderful to see the whole industry coming together for such a special occasion. Congratulations to all our fellow nominees; we should all be very proud of the year behind us.”

The win comes towards the end of a successful year for Driven Properties. With over AED 11billion to date in sales, this was the best year in its ten-year history, full of achievements and growth. The brokerage was behind several record-breaking deals, including the highest price per square foot ever recorded in the UAE.

Driven Properties is the only brokerage in the Middle East to be granted membership in Forbes Global Properties, a consortium of the 100 best real estate agencies in the world.

