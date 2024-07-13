Dragon City Bahrain, the Kingdom’s largest wholesale and retail trade centre, has recently concluded its exciting summer promotion, which ran from June 6 to July 6, 2024, and announced the winner of the grand prize – a brand new Bestune T77 car. The raffle draw was held on July 9, 2024, under the supervision of representatives from the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, ensuring utmost transparency.

The lucky winner, Mr. Husain Abdulhusain Helal, expressed his delight on this occasion, saying: “I am thrilled and grateful to have won this amazing prize. I would like to thank Dragon City Bahrain for organising such rewarding and exciting promotions around the year, and providing an exceptional shopping experience to the citizens, residents and visitors of the Kingdom of Bahrain.”

The summer promotion was designed to reward customers for their loyalty and confidence in Dragon City Bahrain, which has established itself as the number-one go-to family shopping destination in the Kingdom of Bahrain. Shoppers’ names were automatically entered into the car draw for every BD20 spent at any of the 799 diverse stores in Dragon City Bahrain. They also all received an instant “Scratch & Win” ticket to win shopping vouchers for spending the same amount during the promotion period.

Dragon City Bahrain offers a diverse range of products and services for unbeatable prices, from innovative gadgets and electronics to stylish clothing, toys, furniture and more, where Dragon City Bahrain ensures that shoppers can find everything they need under one roof.

Stay tuned to dragoncitybh on Instagram, DragonCityBahrain on Facebook and Dragon City Bahrain on YouTube for the latest news and products. You can also order your favourite products from Dragon City Bahrain via WhatsApp on (+973 39393131) from 10 am to 10 pm (10 am to 12 midnight on Thursdays and Fridays).

