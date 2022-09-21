BEIRUT – The President of the American University of Technology (AUT), Dr. Ghada Saqer Hinain, has welcomed HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, founder and chairman of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), at the University to discuss university education-related issues in Lebanon as well as other relevant Arab and International issues.

The meeting was attended by the University's Board of Directors and members of the Board of Trustees, the MENA EdTech Alliance President, Dr. Rabie Baalbaki, and the Vice-President of the Alliance for International Partnerships and Relations Coordinator, Ms. Nora Al-Murabi, in addition to a delegation of TAG.Global directors.

During the meeting, Dr. Hinain commended the initiatives launched by Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh in Lebanon to serve the community through the recently signed agreements with higher education institutions and other relevant ministries, in addition to the inauguration of Knowledge Stations with the aim of fighting digital illiteracy and disseminating knowledge.

On behalf of the University and its Board of Trustees, Dr. Hinain expressed her thanks and appreciation to Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh for accepting their invitation to become a member of the University's Board of Trustees and to patronize the graduation ceremony of the 2022 Batch at the University campus located on the Byblos highway.

For his part, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh extended his gratitude for joining the University’s Board of Trustees, praising the global position the University maintains in terms of scientific research and other academic fields.

Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh stressed the important role assigned to academics and experts to instill a spirit of optimism and hope among young people towards their homeland, Lebanon, the pride of all Arabs who consider Lebanon as the lighthouse of science and knowledge.

Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh, further, emphasized the need for forming a committee of experts and academics to develop solutions and draw a roadmap to solve the current Lebanese crises without resorting to the International Monetary Fund (IMF). That is in addition to raising youth awareness and addressing them in a civilized manner about the potential of developing their country that is rich with highly qualified minds and expertise capable of lifting the country out of its impasse.

-Ends-