Dubai, UAE: DP World has been recognised as one of the Best Workplaces for Millennials in the GCC by Great Place to Work®.

The recognition, driven by positive feedback from millennial employees who constitute 55% of DP World GCC's workforce, highlights the company's ongoing efforts to cultivate a supportive and empowering work environment.

The accolade follows DP World's Great Place to Work® certification earlier this year, further affirming its position as an employer that prioritises the needs of a diverse workforce.

The Great Place to Work® Certification recognises organisations that excel in creating outstanding employee experiences and demonstrating exceptional people practices. As a global authority on workplace culture, Great Place to Work® surveys 10,000 companies each year across 90 countries.

Marwan Al Jassmi, Senior Vice President of People at DP World GCC, said: "Our people are at the centre of our business, and their dedication is essential in achieving our strategic vision. These recognitions validate our commitment to creating a values-driven workplace where employees feel inspired, engaged and empowered. As we continue to grow, we remain focused on enhancing our workplace culture to attract and retain top talent. We strive to create an environment that prioritises their wellbeing and encourages growth and purpose, contributing to the UAE's economic success.”

DP World's status as an employer of choice is reflected in various initiatives supporting employee growth and innovation. The company is deeply committed to upskilling its workforce through advanced career development programmes, ensuring that employees are equipped with the skills needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving industry.

The Ruwad Graduate Programme, a graduate initiative for UAE Nationals with less than two years of work experience, develops future leaders across different business units by equipping them with essential skills for the logistics and supply chain sector.

The 20XEL Programme is a long-term talent development initiative aimed at accelerating the growth of Emirati talent through world-class opportunities, preparing them for senior roles within the company. These programmes are part of DP World's broader strategy to invest in the future workforce through robust training, mentorship, and leadership development pathways.

DP World also runs the Bedaya Summer Programme, offering Emirati high school and university students hands-on experience in the ports and maritime shipping industry, aligning with the UAE's Emiratisation efforts. To further support its diverse workforce, DP World also has a remote working policy, providing employees with flexibility.

DP World's commitment to operational excellence, inclusivity, and collaboration has created over 800 job opportunities in the past year, reinforcing its position as a trusted partner in the global supply chain and logistics industry.

By leveraging technology and prioritising skill enhancement, DP World continues to foster a dynamic workplace that values the contributions of its diverse workforce, which includes over 113,000 employees from more than 160 nationalities.

