DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES: DP World has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with global commerce platform PayPal to collaborate on a first-of-its-kind digital payments initiative designed to simplify and speed-up cross-border trade.

The agreement, which could see transactions executed in minutes rather than taking up to a week reflects DP World’s continued commitment to creating a secure and scalable marketplace for digital payments. DP World’s Digital Payments initiative will enable international merchants, shippers, exporters, importers, and marketplaces to complete cross-border payments with greater transparency, lower costs, and faster settlement times.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, DP World Group Chairman and CEO, said: "In logistics, speed and transparency mean everything and payments linked to logistics are no different, which is why we have undertaken our Digital Payments initiative. Our collaboration with PayPal is part of this initiative which aims to provide our customers with reliable options for cross-border payments that are faster, and more transparent, than traditional systems without compromising security. By simplifying global transactions, we are enabling businesses of every size to grow, move faster, and operate more efficiently across markets."

"This solution marks another important step in DP World’s journey to transform the supply chain and make trade flow more efficiently. These partnerships allow us to bring trusted, digital-first solutions to global commerce, helping businesses and individuals trade more efficiently," the chairman added.

Alex Chriss, President and CEO of PayPal, said: “Global trade works best when payments are fast, transparent, and secure. That is exactly what this partnership with DP World is delivering. For too long, global businesses have been underserved by traditional cross-border payment systems. Today, we are setting a new standard. I am proud to mark this milestone in a region that is becoming a global hub for digital innovation, as we continue building more connected and inclusive financial services for businesses worldwide.”

By combining DP World’s global supply chain expertise with PayPal’s trusted and secure payments infrastructure, the platform is designed to reduce friction in international trade and support businesses with greater efficiency and confidence.

About DP World’s Digital Payments Initiative – the initiative is designed to improve cross-border payments and remove friction from international transactions by leveraging, among others, distributed ledger technologies and stablecoin-based solutions, alongside licensed payment providers. DP World will not provide regulated payment services itself but will instead work with an ecosystem of licensed companies and partners to deliver compliant, technology-driven solutions. All solutions are developed in line with applicable regulatory frameworks.

About DP World

DP World is reshaping the future of global trade to improve lives everywhere. Operating across six continents with a team of over 100,000 employees, we combine global infrastructure and local expertise to deliver seamless supply chain solutions. From Ports and Terminals to Marine Services, Logistics and Technology, we leverage innovation to create better ways to trade, minimizing disruptions from the factory floor to the customer’s door.

About PayPal

PayPal has been revolutionizing commerce globally for more than 25 years. The company creates innovative experiences that make moving money, selling, and shopping simple, personalized, and secure. PayPal empowers consumers and businesses in approximately 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy.