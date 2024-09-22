Cairo: Dopay, fast-growing dedicated financial technology (fintech) company, digital payroll and payments provider, financial inclusion sponsor, revealed its contribution to the 36th edition of Sahara Expo and Conference in 2024, aiming at raising awareness on the importance of financial inclusion to all sectors, namely agriculture; one of the most important and largest industries, with significant workforce.

Dopay’s participation in Sahara Expo and Conference 2024 is in line with a broad strategy launched by the company in the Egyptian market to raise awareness on innovative financial solutions to drive digitization and financial inclusion in emerging markets and strive to accelerate the company’s expansion in Egypt, its primary market.

Alaa Farouk, Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation, inaugurated Sahara Expo where Dopay’s pavilion and panel discussions on the sidelines of the Exhibition had a massive turnout of visitors who were eager to learn about the latest financial application and services provided by Dopay to farmers, agricultural and animal production companies, in addition to the solutions and promotions offered by Dopay to its customers during Sahara Expo, in line with the financial inclusion requirements to be able to play its part as the largest dedicated virtual banking and payment platform across the economic sectors, notably agriculture and associated businesses and industries.

By means of Dopay’s platform, employers can make digital cash payments to employees and beneficiaries; this is a revolutionizing paradigm shift in fintech, streamlining fast and effective 24/7 instant digital payroll. Dopay strives to enhance and support digitized payments and financial inclusion, in accordance with the guidelines of the Central Bank of Egypt.

“Dopay is relentlessly seeking, through its virtual banking platform, to comprehend the challenges of Egypt’s industries and markets and to provide solutions to companies across the various sectors linked to financial technology (fintech), so that companies would focus on their core business to save time, money and effort. Dopay is digitizing the employers’ cash payments favoring employees and other beneficiaries through Dopay platform, ensuring regulated non-banking payroll payments, to cater for those unbanked and underbanked”, said Ahmed Nassef, Chief Operating Officer and General Manager, Dopay.

“The mission of Dopay platform is entirely compatible with financial inclusion; our actions align with our beliefs. We support all businesses by providing fintech solutions, without headcount requirement. We can assist all types of businesses, from micro – with only 2 employees – to small and medium, and up to large companies – with thousands of staff – to confirm the company’s robust strategic part in raising awareness on financial inclusion by providing support and flexible financial solutions at no cost”, he added.

“The agriculture sector is facing lots of challenges, especially in irregular, regular, seasonal labor, among other things. Therefore, Dopay is seeking to offer effective financial solutions to licensed businesses and to employees, by providing payroll delivery services 24/7, even on days off, in addition to purchasing from millions of stores using prepaid cards, in collaboration with Mastercard”, he said.

He pointed out that Dopay platform is user-friendly; it provides all information in both languages, Arabic and English, which has a positive impact on all customers in terms of speedy payroll payment service. He underscored the simple contracting process: the commercial and tax registers and the national ID number of the business owner are all it takes.

On the sidelines of Sahara Expo 2024, Dopay held an important panel discussion on the role of fintech in countering labor challenges, namely for seasonal labor who receive irregular payments. Regulated payments are a major concern for these workers who can easily receive them through Dopay platform. The discussions also delved into the challenges of financial inclusion in agriculture and the role of fintech solutions towards strengthening and supporting this sector.

The conference is a forum that gathers agricultural, industrial and service sectors under one roof. This is in line with our vision to get a closer identification and research of cross-cutting challenges towards developing effective innovative financial solutions for millions of employees and workers in the future. Dopay platform is providing these solutions to strengthen businesses in various sectors in the areas of fintech.

Not only are we shifting the mode of payment of salaries, but we are one of the major actors who contribute to the transition to digital economy and to new perspectives of sustainable economic development. Our success in Egypt will draw up a pattern of expansion to other emerging markets; it highlights the transformative power of advanced digital payroll solutions we are offering.

About Dopay

Dopay, dedicated to financial technology (fintech) and payroll digital payments, was established in 2014 and provides a virtual banking platform, digitizing cash payments made by employers to personnel and other beneficiaries.

Dopay recently managed to secure a USD$ 13.5 million extension to its funding round – led by Argentem Creek Partners, in partnership with existing investors – This funding will enable Dopay to accelerate its expansion in Egypt, its primary market, in addition to launching a set of new financial products and broadening the platform to include other markets.