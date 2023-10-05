Dubai, UAE: Fresh from its recent unveiling as the forerunner in real-time offline AI technology, Haltia.AI announces the swift culmination of its $500k Friends and Family funding round, which became oversubscribed in under three weeks. The surge in initial funding reflects the market's recognition of the pioneering dream team of engineers, their exceptional credentials, and their commitment to launching Haltia at a time when the demand for cutting-edge personal AI technology is peaking.

The success also shines a light on the balanced leadership at Haltia.AI. Guided by two veterans, CTO/COO and co-founder Arto Bendiken is a prolific tech savant and cypherpunk with a history of successfully building solution-driven tech startups that are used around the world. Meanwhile, CEO/CMO and co-founder Talal Thabet, a globally recognized speaker, boasts expertise in investment management, sales and marketing, having founded eight startups and achieved five exits in under 12 years.

Talal Thabet remarked, "The rate at which this round closed—and its oversubscription—was genuinely overwhelming. It stands as evidence of our team's unwavering dedication, the industry's humbling trust in us, and the acute market demand for a privacy-centric AI personal assistant. With the decades of experience our team of super engineers brings, we're perfectly poised to synchronize our market entry and meet present-day demands with precision-engineered solutions. But those who feel they've missed out, fret not. We'll soon be launching a pre-revenue round, inviting more investors to partake in Haltia.AI's promising journey."

Arto Bendiken shared, "The enthusiasm from our investors underscores our conviction: we're on the right path. As technology evolves, there's a growing appetite for digital assistants that offer greater control, privacy, and real-time functionality. Haltia.AI answers that call, delivering intuitive voice interaction and offline real-time intelligence, all while maintaining an unyielding commitment to user privacy. The future of AI-driven personal assistance is here, and Haltia.AI is at the forefront."

Slated as the next big thing in the tech world, Haltia.AI's technology doesn't just promise innovation; it assures scalability and efficiency. Distinguishing itself from other AI solutions, Haltia's AI goes beyond offline operation—it thinks, analyzes, and assists users dynamically in real-time, free from cloud reliance. This dedication to on-device data integrity is revolutionary, guaranteeing enhanced security and a seamless user experience.

With buzz growing and investors from Silicon Valley to Singapore keenly observing, Haltia is positioning itself as the definitive next step in AI-driven personal assistance. As the lead up to their Series A gains momentum, all indicators point to Haltia.AI’s continued ascent in the tech arena.

About Haltia.AI:

Founded by tech visionary and celebrated cypherpunk Arto Bendiken alongside entrepreneurial powerhouse Talal Thabet, Haltia.AI is on a mission to revolutionize industries and enhance quality of life through state-of-the-art AI solutions. Talal, with 25 years of experience across multiple sectors and five successful exits from eight startups in less than twelve years, pairs seamlessly with Arto's deep tech background to forge a unique leadership synergy.

Based in the United Arab Emirates, the company is supported by a “dream team” of globally recognized experts from the realms of cutting-edge engineering to ethical coding. Capitalizing on the UAE's burgeoning AI ecosystem, Haltia.AI's Hal and Tiana offer an unprecedented level of efficiency and privacy in a world demanding ethical technology solutions, enabling the company to fulfil its promise to empower individuals to "live the life they imagined”.