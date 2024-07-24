Fujairah, UAE: Al-Futtaim IKEA is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its first-ever store in Fujairah, inviting everyone to join the celebration! Mark your calendars for Thursday, July 25, 2024, when the doors of Al-Futtaim IKEA Fujairah City Center will open at 1:00 PM, welcoming customers to explore a world of affordable and stylish home furnishings products and solutions.

Al-Futtaim IKEA has fantastic giveaways lined up for early birds: the first ten customers will receive an exclusive gift basket which will include some of IKEA’s favourites. And the excitement doesn’t stop there—the first 100 customers will walk away with a personalized FRAKTA bag!

Get ready for a fun-filled day where visitors can explore IKEA's unique range of products, savor sustainable food offerings at the Bistro and Swedish Food Market and experience the innovative small store concept. The new store promises to bring the same buzz and long queues that IKEA openings are famous for, right here in Fujairah!

Be part of the excitement and join us for a grand opening celebration you won't want to miss!

For more information: www.ikea.ae

-Ends-

About Al-Futtaim IKEA UAE

IKEA UAE, a member of Al-Futtaim group of companies, offers an extensive range of home furnishing products & accessories of good design, value and functionality. In the UAE for 30 years, the IKEA stores in Dubai Festival City, Festival Plaza in Jebel Ali and Yas Island, Abu Dhabi closely follow the popular self-serve and self-assembly concept which was conceived in Sweden over half a century ago. IKEA serves a wide choice of refreshments at the IKEA Restaurant and Café. The Customer Ordering and Collection Point in Al Ain offers residents easy access to well-designed products at a great price.Customers can also join the IKEA FAMILY loyalty programme to avail of great offers and extended services on every visit to the store. Toll free number for the world-famous brand is 800 4532 (800 IKEA). For more information visit www.IKEA.ae, www.facebook.com/IKEAUAE or @IKEAUAE on Twitter.

About Al-Futtaim Group

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim Group today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health; employing more than 33,000 employees across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands. Al-Futtaim Group’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enable the organisation to continue to grow and expand, responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate. By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, and integrity, Al-Futtaim Group continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers every day. For more information, visit: www.alfuttaim.com