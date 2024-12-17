Dubai – Doka, a global leader in formwork and scaffolding, has confirmed collaborating with the prestigious Dubai-headquartered real estate developer Binghatti to deliver a series of groundbreaking architectural projects in Dubai. The agreement will see Doka provide formwork and scaffolding solutions for 4 new iconic building projects that, on completion, will reflect the best in contemporary architecture and augment Dubai’s skyline. Binghatti has selected Doka as their main formwork supplier to provide cutting-edge construction technology to realize the multifaceted, visionary architectural design incorporating physics-defying shapes, impressive heights and state-of-the-art building features.

The new developments include the “Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co Residences”, which will become the flagship location of luxury horologist brand Jacob & Co and feature a design inspired by the intricacy of the watchmaker; “One by Binghatti”, a sophisticated waterfront premium apartment complex with access to world-class dining, shopping and entertainment; “Mercedes-Benz Places by Binghatti” which in cooperation with the German car manufacturer offers exclusive apartments, each with a private pool; and “Bugatti Residences by Binghatti”, which incorporate a meticulously designed, contoured curving facade. Each project necessitates particular construction ingenuity owing to the unique design, eye-catching geometries and daring heights.

Innovative Formwork Solutions for Iconic Designs

To safely achieve the required design, Doka applies a combination of products and services to increase onsite efficiency, reduce construction times, optimize construction budgets, and, most importantly, keep workers safe. Selected products from the Doka portfolio include the crane-independent SKE50plus and SCP400 automatic climbing formwork systems, Xclimb 60 protection screens with integrated loading platforms for safe working environments. Dokadek 30 panel floor formwork, which is easy and fast to install, and Dokaflex 20 tables, which can be quickly repositioned to different levels, as well as the Frami Xlife framed wall formwork system, complete the formwork concepts used on these projects.

Sarah Binghatti, Chief Procurement Officer at Binghatti Properties, comments, “At Binghatti, every project is a testament to our commitment to excellence and innovation. Collaborating with Doka allows us to bring our bold architectural visions to life with unmatched precision and efficiency. Beyond the advanced technology and safety standards, it’s the shared dedication to pushing boundaries that makes this partnership truly remarkable. With Doka as our trusted partner, we are confident in delivering groundbreaking projects that will redefine Dubai’s skyline and set new industry benchmarks.”

Doka is already supporting the initial stages of each project with products, services, and technical consultancy to optimize the formwork and scaffolding solutions. The seamless interaction of Doka products and advanced engineering expertise enables slab formwork, façade installation, and the creation of safe and secure working sites, ensuring the delivery of customized solutions on time and within budget.

Commitment to Local Support and Efficient Logistics

“We are extremely proud to have been selected by Binghatti for these Dubai-defining projects,” adds Michael Arnold, Managing Director of Doka UAE and Doka Oman. “We have a highly skilled on-site team that is committed to delivering the highest standards. With a local base, we are available for on-site advice and can swiftly respond to changes in schedules or requirements. Our local team is adept at pre-assembling and instantly delivering formwork solutions on demand and on time which pushes the progress. It also has the benefit of being backed by a 50,000 m2 logistics center in Dubai.”

The announcement confirming the selection of Doka builds on the company’s strong presence in the UAE, where it has already supported prominent developments, including the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, situated in the heart of Dubai standing at 828 meters in height.

Robert Hauser, CEO of Doka, adds, “Doka has been a reliable partner to the construction industry in the Middle East for more than 45 years and has built a reputation for pioneering solutions for even the most complex of architectural designs across a region where some of the worlds’ most groundbreaking buildings have been created. With locations in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait and Bahrain, we are well-positioned to support the continued construction that exemplifies the ambitious goals of these nations. This new partnership with Binghatti reflects our reputation for diverse capabilities, customer-centric focus and commitment to optimizing partnerships. We are excited to play our part in creating these stunning architectural marvels.”

About Doka:

Doka is a world leader in providing innovative formwork, solutions and services in all areas of construction. The company is also a global supplier of well-thought-out scaffolding solutions for a varied spectrum of applications. With more than 180 sales and logistics facilities in 58 countries, Doka has a high-performing distribution network for advice, customer service and technical support on the spot and ensures that equipment is swiftly provided – no matter how big and complex the project. Doka employs 9,000 people worldwide and is a company of the Umdasch Group, which has stood for reliability, experience and trustworthiness for more than 150 years.

