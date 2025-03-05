Doha, Qatar – Doha Oasis, Qatar’s premier destination for luxury shopping and entertainment, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Ever Fashion Luxury Group, further enhancing its standing as the ultimate luxury retail destination in the Middle East. This acquisition brings an exceptional array of over 26 prestigious international fashion brands to Doha Oasis, including Dolce & Gabbana, Rimowa, Jimmy Choo and, among others, offering an unparalleled shopping experience to its discerning clientele.

A New Era of Luxury Shopping

Doha Oasis destination, already home to an exclusive selection of some of the most prestigious brands in the world, continues to redefine the luxury shopping experience in Qatar and beyond. With the integration of Ever Fashion Luxury Group’s distinguished portfolio into Doha Oasis, customers can look forward to an even more diverse and exclusive selection of luxury products.

“We are thrilled to expand our luxury offerings with the acquisition of Ever Fashion Luxury Group. This union allows us to provide our clients with an unmatched selection of the world’s most recognized brands, all within the refined setting of our destination,” said Victor Agha, Chairman of Doha Oasis.

Distinctive Brands, Unified Portfolio

Representing a carefully curated portfolio of over 26 international brands, Ever Fashion Luxury Group has set the benchmark for luxury retail in Qatar since 2010. As the brands under Ever Fashion remain distinct entities, Doha Oasis aligns with the vision of these prestigious brands into its luxurious environment, ensuring that each brand retains its unique identity while contributing to an enhanced overall experience for shoppers.

“Joining Doha Oasis is a significant milestone for Ever Fashion Luxury Group. Our shared commitment to luxury and excellence ensures that our customers will continue to enjoy the highest standards of service and exclusivity,” said Feras Al Yassin Founder of Ever Fashion Luxury Group.

Bridging Tradition and Modernity

Located at the heart of Doha, Doha Oasis serves as a bridge between Qatar’s rich cultural heritage and its modern luxury aspirations. This acquisition highlights Doha Oasis’s role as a key player in the luxury retail landscape, offering experiences that honor the past while embracing the future in its unique destination setting.

Discover Enhanced Luxury Offerings

With this exciting development, Doha Oasis will soon unveil new and enhanced luxury experiences for its valued customers. This acquisition represents a significant step forward in luxury retail, offering an expanded range of high-end brands and services that cater to the discerning tastes of luxury consumers. Discover more about our destination at dohaoasis.com or on our social media pages: Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok and YouTube.

About Doha Oasis

Doha Oasis is a premier multi-experience destination nestled in the heart of Doha, spanning 440,000 square meters. This exceptional development features the 5-star Banyan Tree Doha Hotel & Residences, Qatar’s first indoor theme park, Quest—which boasts two Guinness World Records rides—and the largest luxury department store in the Middle East, Printemps Doha. Complemented by a profile of international food and beverage options and a luxurious cinematic experience. Doha Oasis also features five indoor padel courts, two of which offer ultimate privacy. With its diverse range of world-class leisure and dining experiences, Doha Oasis delivers an unmatched blend of hospitality, luxury, entertainment and lifestyle. Since its grand opening in 2021, Doha Oasis has established itself as a distinguished landmark, renowned for its commitment to delivering excellence across all its offerings.

About Ever Fashion Luxury Group

Ever Fashion Luxury Group is a distinguished leader in the luxury retail sector, proudly representing a portfolio of over 26 international fashion brands. Since our inception in 2010, we have reinforced our position as a premier franchisor and retail management company, curating an exclusive network of boutiques across Qatar that cater to a discerning clientele.

Our brand portfolio includes iconic international luxury brands such as Dolce & Gabbana, Bottega Veneta, Valentino, Ferragamo, Tom Ford, Rimowa, Versace, Gianvito Rossi, Etro, and Roger Vivier, among others.

With a commitment to excellence, Ever Fashion Luxury Group continues to shape the luxury retail landscape. We remain dedicated to setting new industry benchmarks, dedicated to enhancing the shopping experience, and reinforcing Qatar’s position as a key destination for luxury fashion.

