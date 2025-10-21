Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Doha Bank, one of Qatar’s leading financial institutions, and PayTabs Group, MENA’s award-winning payment orchestration solutions provider, have signed a strategic partnership to provide value-added services that enhance the e-commerce ecosystem for merchants in Qatar. The collaboration marks a significant milestone in advancing Qatar’s cashless economy, supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and promoting innovation in digital payment solutions in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

On this occasion, Dimitrios Kokosioulis, the Deputy CEO at Doha Bank said:

"At Doha Bank, we are committed to empowering businesses with secure, efficient, and innovative financial solutions that support the growth of Qatar’s digital economy. This partnership with PayTabs reflects our dedication to fostering local entrepreneurship, financial inclusion, and the continued evolution of digital commerce in the country. "

Eyad Musharbash, Regional Head and Operating Partner for the PayTabs Group Levant & Southern Gulf, said:

"This partnership is a strategic milestone in our MENA expansion. PayTabs Group will collaborate with Doha Bank to help build Qatar’s cashless economy by enabling SMEs, e-commerce platforms and corporate enterprises with secure, innovative and cost-effective digital payment solutions that align with the nation’s vision for a connected, inclusive future."

This strategic alliance underscores both organizations’ shared vision to strengthen Qatar’s position as a regional hub for digital innovation. Through this collaboration, Doha Bank and PayTabs Group will jointly support merchants, entrepreneurs, and corporations by providing secure, seamless, and future-ready digital payment solutions. The initiative reflects Doha Bank’s ongoing commitment to fostering innovation, inclusivity, and sustainable economic growth, key pillars in achieving the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030.

About Doha Bank:

Doha Bank, established in 1979, is a leading commercial bank with a strong domestic and international presence. It has been at the forefront of the digitalisation of banking services in Qatar, setting industry benchmarks with its state-of-the-art initiatives and future-proof digital and IT infrastructure. The Bank provides individuals, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients with new and better ways to manage their financial lives. Its focus on reliability is highlighted by its strong credit ratings — A by Fitch and Baa1 by Moody’s — further solidified by multiple accolades to its name.

Further information on our website https://qa.dohabank.com

About PayTabs Group

PayTabs is a payments infrastructure company providing exceptional solutions that are simple, secure, and scalable to drive local commerce and power financial inclusion across the region. It was founded by Saudi entrepreneur Abdulaziz Al Jouf in 2014, with a vision to power every digital transaction in the region.

PayTabs processes transactions in multiple currencies and markets, swiftly and securely. By providing the infrastructure for B2B payment solutions, including digital invoicing for businesses, QR code, social media payments, point of sale and switching platforms, PayTabs facilitates seamless e-commerce and social commerce solutions for merchants, super merchants and governments.

For over a decade, PayTabs has custom built and exported a full stack of game changing solutions. These include mobile applications, hospitality, governmental, education, airline, travel, transport, and biller solutions, to interlink the multi-billion-dollar enterprise market chain in the region.

In October 2024, PayTabs became the first in Arab World to be recognized as a top 100 Global Fintech Company, delivering payment technology designed and built in Saudi Arabia to the global fintech arena.

Today, PayTabs AI powered Orchestration platform allows businesses multiple layers of customization to become fully independent payment platforms, with their own design and branding, using ready-made, compliant technology. It's a fully managed payment solution, including onboarding, transaction monitoring, and reporting, tailored to specific business needs. All engagement models are free from licensing requirements, offering flexibility and cost savings to businesses. The PayTabs Consultancy Suite, offers AI-powered intelligence turning data into decisive action, transforming every payment into a driver of growth and profitability for multiple industries across the region.

PayTabs has dedicated offices in KSA, UAE, Egypt and presence in other locales including Jordan, and Kuwait. The company is an equal opportunities employer. More milestones on: https://paytabs.com/en/