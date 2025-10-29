Dubai, UAE: dnata Representation Services (dRS) has announced an exclusive collaboration with Visa to promote curated resort and hotel offers to a highly targeted group of high-net-worth (HNW) travellers across the Gulf.

Partner establishments will be integrated into Visa’s concierge and benefits platforms, which serve as sophisticated and personalized travel and lifestyle channels for this customer segment. The collaboration is timed with the launch of the Visa Private card, a new offering designed for individuals with at least $1 million in investable assets or monthly salary of AED 100,000 or more.

Eligible cardholders will have exclusive access to value-adds such as upgrades, preferred rates, and bespoke experiences offered by select, premium hotel partners. Some of the participating properties include Club Med’s extensive network of all-inclusive resorts, Villa Le Corail in Nha Trang, Vietnam, City of Dreams in Limassol, Cyprus, Seehof Davos in Switzerland, and 369 Degrees Hotels & Maisons across France, among others.

Tapping into a changing luxury travel landscape

The move reflects a growing shift in how luxury travel is discovered and booked by the region’s wealthiest travellers. Instead of relying on traditional digital channels and travel agents, HNW clients are increasingly turning to concierge services embedded within their financial institutions – platforms that prioritise privacy, curation, and trust.

“This collaboration is about meaningful access, not just visibility,” said Rakhi Purohit, head of dnata Representation Services. “Our hotel partners are connecting with a highly selective customer base through a trusted and exclusive environment. These travellers don’t browse – they expect seamless, premium service delivered where they already are.”

“With dnata Representation Services, Visa Private is giving high‑net‑worth cardholders access to exceptional destinations with the privacy and personalization they value,” said Yuri Topunov, VP & Head of Products & Solutions for MENA – Visa. “It’s about delivering seamless, curated journeys - all backed by Visa’s payment security and worldwide acceptance - that match the lifestyle aspirations of GCC travellers while driving value for our hospitality partners.”

The platform will focus on high-demand destinations for Gulf-based outbound travellers, spanning Europe, the Indian Ocean, and Southeast Asia – regions consistently ranked as top luxury getaways among the GCC’s growing HNW population.

Gulf wealth meets evolving travel distribution

The recent launch of Visa Private in the UAE comes at a time of significant private wealth growth in the region. The UAE led the world in millionaire migration in 2023, according to Henley & Partners, while Saudi Arabia is increasingly positioning itself as a hub for ultra-high-net-worth investment.

For dnata Representation Services, the collaboration is part of a broader strategy to offer hotel partners smarter, high-conversion access points to premium travellers – beyond traditional OTAs and mass marketing channels.

“Visa’s concierge services are becoming trusted gateways for a new generation of luxury spenders,” Purohit added. “This is about elevating how and where bookings happen – through curated, closed-loop ecosystems that reflect the expectations of today’s top-tier travellers.”

About dnata Representation Services

dnata Representation Services, part of the dnata Travel Group, is the global representation services partner of choice by multiple airlines, hotels, transport, and tourism board partners worldwide. Part of dnata, one of the world’s largest air and travel services providers, with its long-standing history in the region and strong brand presence globally, dnata Representation Services provides a comprehensive range of sales, marketing and commercial services to its partners including operations and infrastructure support. With its global reach, robust distribution network, world-class technology infrastructure, regional retail footprint (dnata Travel), Contact Centre services, and more, dnata Representation Services ensures its partners long-established industry expertise, and unrivalled local knowledge and support in the GCC and beyond.