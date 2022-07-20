Dubai, UAE – The Mohammed bin Rashid Library welcomed on Tuesday a Dubai Media Incorporated (DMI) delegation, headed by H.E. Ahmed Saeed Al Mansouri, CEO of Radio and TV Sector at DMI. The visit aimed to showcase the specialized and unique services the Library offers to visitors, especially media professionals and researchers. Both sides explored ways to enhance cooperation in related fields.

The delegation was greeted by H.E. Mohammad Ahmad Al Murr, Chairman of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation; Dr. Mohammed Salem Al Mazrouei, member of the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed bin Rashid Library, and a number of officials and library staff.

“It is our pleasure to welcome the DMI delegation, in a visit that reflects our vision and strategy towards strengthening cooperation with the government and private sectors in the UAE through exchanging expertise and joining efforts to advance the culture and knowledge sector across the Emirati society. The culture and media sectors complement one another; as audio, print, and visual media play a key role in elevating the UAE's cultural scene and promoting its flourishing creative and civilised journey. This also contributes towards consolidating cultural diversity within society, enhancing engagement and openness, and making reading and knowledge a way of life for all,” said H.E. Al Murr.

H.E. Al Mansouri said: “Our visit to the Mohammed bin Rashid Library is the starting point for a number of promising future plans. In the Radio and TV Sector at DMI, we look forward to enhancing ways of cooperation among leading institutions in the UAE, to contribute to the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, which aims to undertake all the required efforts to advance the knowledge sector. Today, it is necessary to highlight the importance of reading among the youth, which reflects our commitment to prepare our future generations for a future of advanced science and technology."

The delegation consisted of: Asma AlSharhan, Deputy CEO, Radio & TV Administrative Support, DMI; Ali Obaid Ali Al Hameli, News Center Department Director, DMI; Hassan Habib, Deputy Director, Dubai Sports Channel, DMI; Aisha Al Muhairi, Director of Program Production, DMI, and TV anchor Noufer Ramoul.

During the visit, the delegation was introduced to the various facilities and services of the Library and was briefed on the key cultural and social roles it plays as a distinguished social space. The delegation also visited various sections of the Library, such as the Information Center, General Library, Young Adults Library, Children's Library, Maps and Atlases Library, Media & Arts Library, Business Library, Emirates Library, Periodicals Library, and the Special Collections Library

The delegation praised the Media & Arts Library, which includes more than 15,000 print and digital works spanning multiple media in arts, architecture, design, fashion, music, performing arts, and writing. The delegation also applauded the Library's various services and facilities, in addition to the knowledge it provides on the history of arts, and other guidance on creative techniques.

The visit also touched on the need to balance the media discourse across various aspects of life, the role of culture in the media, the media engagement with the Library's events and activities, in addition to discussing enhancing joint cooperation and ways to benefit from the DMI's archives, including programs and documentaries, to serve the Library's content.

Mohammed Bin Rashid Library, built over more than 500,000 sq. ft. including land and floor spaces, is one of the most remarkable buildings in the Middle East, with an architectural concept inspired by the "The Rehl"- the traditional X-shaped lectern used across the Islamic world. The Library is one of the most technologically-advanced libraries in the world, utilizing artificial intelligence technologies (AI), augmented reality (AR), holograms, and smart robots.

About Mohammed Bin Rashid Library

Mohammed Bin Rashid Library was founded by Law Number 14 of 2016 to establish the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library. This is part of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to develop a knowledge-based society in Dubai and across the UAE. The Library has become one of the most ambitious culture- and knowledge-based initiatives in the Arab World.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library intends to spark a passion for knowledge throughout UAE society, especially young people, in addition to the conservation and promotion of Arabic literature, culture and heritage by supporting and promoting reading, research, creativity, and entrepreneurship. The Library offers free access to a unique collection of books and other knowledge resources, as well as providing high-quality information services and launching leading cultural events.