DMCC has announced 10% growth in companies from both Switzerland and the United Kingdom over the past 12 months, including almost 200 new British companies

The announcement was made during three roadshows in Zürich and London focused on technology, climate tech, sustainability and innovation

In parallel DMCC took part in CV Summit, Switzerland’s leading AI, blockchain and digital assets business conference in Zürich

DMCC represents nearly 2,200 British companies and 450 Swiss companies, representing over 10% of companies in its district

Dubai, UAE: DMCC, the leading international business district that drives the flow of global trade through Dubai, has announced 10% growth in Swiss and British companies in the past 12 months. The announcement was made during DMCC’s latest European tour, taking in three separate Made For Trade Live (MFTL) roadshows in London and Zürich with a focus on technology, innovation, climate tech and sustainability.

During the roadshows, DMCC announced almost 200 new British companies joined in the same period and is now home to almost 2,200 British companies across its district – one of the largest concentrations of British companies in the UAE. Growth is increasingly technology-led, with one in ten British member companies operating in the sector. DMCC also revealed it is now approaching 450 Swiss companies, reflecting growing momentum that saw a 120% surge in UAE-Swiss non-oil trade in the first half of 2025. Overall, DMCC contains close to 2,650 Swiss and British companies, representing over 10% of its member base across the district.

During the week, DMCC also took part in CV Summit in Zürich, Switzerland’s leading business conference dedicated to AI, blockchain and digital assets. As Platinum Sponsor, DMCC spotlighted the growing ecosystem bridge between Dubai and Zug, Switzerland, which follows the landmark partnership between DMCC and CV VC last year that is scaling up collaboration, knowledge exchange, and resource-sharing to drive the next phase of global Web3 adoption.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said: “Our roadshows in London and Zurich this week, alongside CV Summit, underscored the opportunity to deepen tech connectivity between the UK, Switzerland and Dubai. Companies across AI, blockchain/Web3, digital assets, climate tech and sustainability tell us they need the same three things: global reach, the right platforms to scale, and ecosystems where interlocking technologies can converge. DMCC delivers exactly that. British and Swiss companies in our district have each grown by around 10% over the past year, with more than 2,650 firms from these two markets now based in DMCC – roughly 10% of our community. We will keep strengthening our ecosystems so DMCC remains the natural home for forward-looking companies seeking to scale, innovate and access global opportunities from Dubai.”

He added: “From enabling technological innovation to sustainable business practices, DMCC provides the clarity, connectivity and ecosystems that enable companies to scale in these sectors, and as global commerce pivots toward high-growth regions, we are shaping new trade flows. For Europe’s entrepreneurs, scale-ups and multinationals, Dubai – and DMCC in particular – has become the launchpad where innovation translates into global impact.”

The London and Zürich events were held in collaboration with leading business associations and partners, bringing together government officials, investors and business leaders from across technology, finance, sustainability and advanced services. The sessions reinforced the value proposition of Dubai and DMCC as a global gateway for European businesses expanding internationally and showcased how sector-specific ecosystems in Dubai are enabling companies to scale sustainably and competitively.

With nearly 26,000 member companies from 180+ countries, DMCC contributes 15% of Dubai’s annual FDI inflows and 7% of the emirate’s GDP. As Dubai strengthens its role as a launchpad for global enterprise, DMCC remains at the centre of this progress – driving growth, fostering innovation, and building deeper international partnerships.

About DMCC

DMCC is a leading international business district that drives the flow of global trade through Dubai. We make it easier for our members to do business, helping them access the world’s fastest growing markets from a dynamic district that offers everything they need to thrive. This approach is why we are the preferred location for nearly 26,000 top multinationals and high-impact startups, contributing significantly to Dubai’s position as a global hub for trade and innovation. DMCC is where the world does business.