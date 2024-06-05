UAE-Dubai: Dubai Jewellery Group is thrilled to announce the return of its much-anticipated ‘City of Gold Surprises’ campaign as part of Dubai Summer Surprises, running from June 10 to July 20, 2024. This year’s promotion promises to be more dazzling than ever, perfectly coinciding with the festive spirit of Eid Al Adha, offering residents and expatriate shoppers an unparalleled shopping experience.

During the campaign period, customers spending over AED 500 at participating outlets will be treated to a range of exceptional deals on gold, diamond, and pearl jewellery. The campaign also provides shoppers with the exciting opportunity to win gold vouchers worth up to AED 100,000.

Speaking about the campaign, Laila Suhail, Board Member & Chairperson of Marketing Committe at Dubai Jewellery Group DJG), said, “We are excited to bring back the ‘City of Gold Surprises’ this year, offering incredible deals and prizes just in time for Eid Al Adha. This campaign is our way of thanking our loyal customers and welcoming new shoppers to experience the best of Dubai’s jewellery. We look forward to seeing everyone take advantage of these exclusive offers.”

Exclusive Offers and Promotions Include:

Up to 50% Discount on Diamond and Pearl Jewellery: Select outlets will offer stunning discounts on their exquisite diamond and pearl collections, allowing customers to purchase premium jewellery at unbeatable prices.

50% Discount on Premium Collections: A special selection of premium jewellery collections will be available at half price, making this the perfect time to invest in timeless pieces.

Exciting Free Prizes: With each purchase, customers will stand a chance to win exciting prizes, adding an extra layer of joy to their shopping experience.

Over 50 prestigious jewellery brands will be part of this season's campaign across 130 outlets.

This campaign is significant as it aligns with the upward trend in gold prices, reinforcing consumer confidence and leading many to purchase gold as a secure investment. This sentiment transcends nationalities, with people from diverse backgrounds viewing gold as a reliable store of value and a hedge against economic uncertainties. The new campaign by DJG promises immense value to customers looking for secure purchases.

For a complete list of participating jewellers and their exclusive offers, please visit http://dubaicityofgold.com.

-Ends-

About Dubai Jewellery Group

Dubai Jewellery Group (DJG) is a trade body for the gold and jewellery industry of Dubai with more than 600 members representing the entire gamut of the gold trade, including bullion, jewellery manufacture, wholesale and retail. This not-for profit trade body was formed under the patronage of the Dubai Department of Economic Development to support the first edition of Dubai Shopping Festival back in 1996. Since its inception, the group is committed to developing and sustaining Dubai’s status as the ‘City of Gold’ and the ‘Jewellery Destination of the World’. DJG represents the interests of the fraternity through liaising with government organizations and spearheading various member beneficial initiatives. DJG has been a strong supporter of Dubai Shopping Festival.

If you would no longer like to receive mail from us you can Unsubscribe