Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – The XPENG X2 flying vehicle will be exclusively showcased to the Abu Dhabi public at The Galleria Al Maryah Island, the capital’s leading lifestyle destination, from 10am to 10pm on 18 and 19 October 2022.

The XPENG X2 is a fifth-generation flying car independently developed and manufactured by XPENG AEROHT – an affiliate of XPENG. Visitors to The Galleria now have the opportunity to see the future up close and in-person, as the vehicle makes its debut appearance in Abu Dhabi.

The XPENG X2 and the Future of Transportation

The XPENG X2 is a two-seater flying car that does not produce any carbon dioxide emissions during flight and is a step forward in the pursuit of urban green transportation.

It will be suitable for future low-altitude city flights and is perfect to provide solutions in the field of 3D transportation, including urban air transportation, scenic spot sightseeing, emergency rescue.

Last week the vehicle was unveiled at GITEX Global 2022 and the first global public flight was conducted in Dubai.

The XPENG X2 is equipped with two driving modes: manual and autonomous. During the autonomous flight, passengers can enjoy a safe and intelligent flying experience with simple start, return and landing operations at the touch of a button.

The X2 adopts a minimalist teardrop-shaped design that achieves high-efficient aerodynamics and uses a complete light-weight carbon fibre structure.

When fully extended, it measures 4.97 metres in length, 4.78 metres in width and 1.36 meters in height.

It will cruise at 130 kilometres per hour and have a flight time of 35 minutes at an altitude of up to 1,000 metres.

The vehicle promises to transform personal mobility and usher in a new era of 3D mobility.

Speaking on the GITEX GLOBAL 2022 stage at the opening of the event, Brian Gu, Vice Chairman and President of XPENG Motors, commented: “Mobility is at the core of modern society, and how we move around impacts many aspects of life. This is why we're adding non-traditional mobility methods, such as flying vehicles, to XPENG's mobility ecosystem. Our sixth-generation flying car, featuring both flying and driving modes, is currently in the early stages of development.”

David Robinson, CEO of Al Maryah Retail Company, said; “The Galleria is renowned for introducing exclusive and innovative concepts to the Abu Dhabi market, and we are excited to present the future of urban transport to our guests. XPENG AEROHT have created something remarkable with the X2, highlighting the rapid rate of change across industries that will impact our lives in the near future. At The Galleria we look forward to sharing these exciting advancements and growing with the Abu Dhabi community.”

-Ends-

ABOUT AL MARYAH RETAIL COMPANY

Al Maryah Retail Company is a retail management company established by Mubadala Investment Company, offering services such as asset management, property management, investment management, and leasing services for The Galleria Al Maryah Island – Abu Dhabi’s leading lifestyle destination. The business serves as a curator of experiences of the future that unite people and create communities while creating value to its shareholders.

ABOUT THE GALLERIA AL MARYAH ISLAND

The Galleria Al Maryah Island is Abu Dhabi’s leading lifestyle destination, offering unrivalled shopping, dining and entertainment. Guests can discover 400 stores, including 100 food and beverage outlets, and world-class family entertainment for all ages.

A wide range of international and regional brands such as Zara, H&M, Virgin Megastore, Toys ‘R’ Us, Debenhams, The Cheesecake Factory and Paul Café, complement many first-to-Abu Dhabi brands such as Books Kinokuniya, Abercrombie & Fitch, American Rag Cie, Kendall + Kylie, and Decathlon. The destination also houses the world’s most coveted luxury fashion, high-end jewellery and fine-dining brands. These include Chanel, Cartier, Dior, Louis Vuitton, Rolex and Van Cleef & Arpels, along with award-winning fine-dining venues situated on the island’s waterfront promenade such as Zuma, Nusr-Et, LPM Restaurant & Bar and Coya. This complete offering creates a unique shopping and dining experience for guests.

A world-class entertainment offering also caters to all members of the community, with the region’s first National Geographic Ultimate Explorer, a play-based family attraction; the UAE’s first Zero Latency virtual reality experience; the emirate’s largest theatre and only IMAX experience – a 21-screen VOX Cinemas; a flagship Xtreme Zone family entertainment centre, a Caboodle interactive play zone and three rooftop parks catering to family activities.

This incredible offering sets The Galleria apart as the most exciting retail, culinary, entertainment and lifestyle hub in Abu Dhabi.

For more information about The Galleria Al Maryah Island, please visit www.thegalleria.ae or join us on social media @TheGalleriaUAE, #AtTheGalleria.

ABOUT XPENG AEROHT

XPENG AEROHT was established by Zhao Deli in 2013. In 2020, He Xiaopeng and XPENG Motors jointly invested and held the establishment of XPENG AEROHT, which is dedicated to produce the safest intelligent electric flying car. XPENG AEROHT is headquartered in Guangzhou and has set up R&D centers of flying cars in Shenzhen, Shanghai,etc., flight test bases in Guangzhou.

XPENG AEROHT has a team of high-tech R&D talents in multiple fields such as comprehensive avionics, flight test, airworthiness, safety, structural mechanics, industrial design, embedded system, etc. The company has experience in developing and testing unmanned flight systems, and employs over 700 staff, where over 85% are R&D personnel. By the end of 2022, the team will exceed 1,000 members.

XPENG AEROHT has established the standards for China's new flying car industry. The company has conducted more than 15,000 flight tests. Furthermore, the refined appearance of XPENG AEROHT products won the highest level of industrial design awards such as Red Dot Award, IF Award and IDEA Design Award.

In 2021, XPENG AEROHT won the title of Guangzhou Unicorn Enterprise and raised US$500+ million in Series A financing, which is the largest single-tranche funding of low-altitude flying vehicle sector in Asia.