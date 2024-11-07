Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Discover Saudi (part of Almosafer), has partnered with Heavens Portfolio, an Asia-based representation agency, to promote their services in China. The new collaboration will enable Almosafer’s Destination Management Company to showcase its rich array of services to a whole new audience in China.

The partnership follows the news of Saudi Arabia receiving the Approved Destination Status from China, enabling easier travel to the Kingdom. It also aligns with Almosafer’s commitment to enhance inbound tourists to the Kingdom in line with Saudi Vision 2030. China’s rapidly growing significance in the global travel sector has made it a lucrative market for international travel and tourism companies. Almosafer’s leading status within Saudi Arabia’s dynamic travel ecosystem has made it a global portal for inbound tourists seeking access to the top-tier travel destination.

Muzzammil Ahussain, Chief Executive Officer of Almosafer, said: “Our partnership with Heavens Portfolio aligns with our larger strategic plan to penetrate further into the expanding Chinese market. The Kingdom today offers a rich and diverse tourism experience for international travellers with curated services and personalised offers for discerning Chinese tourists. By collaborating with like-minded partners to elevate our offerings and enable wider access to the services Almosafer provides, we showcase our deep understanding of the Chinese tourism sector even as we play a key role in promoting tourism within the Kingdom.”

Christine Galle, Founder and CEO of Heavens Portfolio, said: “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Discover Saudi at a pivotal moment for the Kingdom as it emerges as a major player in the global tourism landscape. This collaboration represents a remarkable opportunity for both Heavens Portfolio and Discover Saudi to harness the potential of this dynamic market. Together, we aim to showcase the rich cultural heritage and breathtaking experiences that Saudi Arabia has to offer, inviting travelers from China to explore and engage with this remarkable destination.”

Heavens Portfolio is an Asia-based agency that works with the world’s most luxurious travel brands and experiences. Their client portfolio comprises a curated collection of unique, exclusive, and unforgettable travel providers from around the globe, ranging from luxury hotels to wellness resorts and boutique retreats, Destination Management Companies (DMCs), and tourism boards. They handle the sales, PR, marketing, and social media agency for luxury hotels and travel brands.

As Saudi Arabia targets five million Chinese tourists by 2030, Almosafer remains fully aligned to support the Kingdom’s tourism agenda through strategic partnerships and targeted marketing. Discover Saudi offers the perfect gateway to the Kingdom for Chinese tourists, who desire a diverse experience and are culturally curious. By connecting China’s tour operators and travel agents to the Kingdom’s most inspiring and experiential opportunities, Discover Saudi will open up the Kingdom to a new travel audience.

About Almosafer (part of Seera Group)

Saudi Arabia’s Leading Travel Company

Elevating the journey for travellers to, from & within Saudi Arabia, the region & beyond,

while harnessing Seera Group’s 40+ years of expertise, Almosafer supports Saudi Arabia’s vision as a national champion for tourism.

Through its portfolio of businesses, Almosafer caters to every vertical across the travel and tourism ecosystem. A holistic travel platform built on the foundation of data, technology, and scalability, we serve all travel sectors, from consumer to corporate and government, while enabling inbound tourism for leisure and religious travel.

Almosafer elevates travel experiences through multiple businesses operating under the Almosafer umbrella:

Almosafer, the Middle East’s leading travel brand, offers consumers seamless user experiences for domestic and international travel bookings through its omnichannel offerings. As a dedicated service solution, Almosafer Concierge addresses the needs of VIP and high-end clients through bespoke services.

Almosafer Business caters to corporate & government entities with travel management solutions.

Almosafer Activities is the first-ever holistic tours and activities marketplace for the Saudi market. It offers things to do across the Kingdom for travellers from Saudi Arabia and beyond.

Discover Saudi is the Kingdom’s leading Destination Management Company, specializing in inbound travel, tour operations, MICE services and online distribution.

Mawasim is a Hajj and Umrah tour operator. It offers high-quality end-to-end travel arrangements and simplified sourcing for external agents in key international source markets.

About Heavens Portfolio

Established in 2005, Heavens Portfolio is at the forefront of Asia’s global luxury travel scene, delivering the most exclusibe, bespoke and unforgettable experiences for discerning travellers from around the world. With 82 team members and offices spread across Asia with bases in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan Region, Japan, South Korea, India, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, and Philippines, Heavens Portfolio seeks to deliver a comprehensive service with return on investment in mind.