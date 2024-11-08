London – Diriyah, The City of Earth, and the birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, projected to attract 50 million annual visits by the turn of the century, will gain increased visibility through a series of new travel trade agreements signed by Diriyah Company at WTM 2024 in London with leading Saudi tourism partners. The collaborations, with Tetrapylon DMC, 88 Destinations, and Athaar Arabia DMC, are designed to further elevate Diriyah as a premier global cultural and tourism destination.​

Under the agreements, Diriyah Company and its travel partners will collaborate to promote Diriyah, The City of Earth, as a leading premium cultural destination for discerning global travelers. Working together with these partners Diriyah Company will produce tourism reports and develop a comprehensive marketing toolkit to highlight the various offerings for inbound cultural travelers visiting the Kingdom in groups.

The agreements follow two travel trade agreements signed on the first day of WTM with global luxury firm Abercrombie and Kent and local Saudi travel platform, Almosafer. All five of the travel partner agreements are aimed at positioning Diriyah, The City of Earth, as an emerging must-visit destination on the global tourism map.

Diriyah Company recognizes the impact of leveraging the expertise of world class specialized partners to further enhance its marketing efforts and ensure access to top-tier market data, ultimately delivering world-class visitor experiences.​

Jerry Inzerillo, Group CEO of Diriyah Company, said: “We are delighted to have signed three additional travel trade agreements with leading international and Saudi based travel companies. These strategic collaborations will enhance our appeal to both domestic and global tourists as we continue our journey in transforming Diriyah, “The City of Earth”, into a world-class destination for discerning travelers and international explorers."​

Diriyah Company is participating in WTM 2024 to provide the travel industry with an in-depth look at its transformation journey. With plans to develop 40 luxury hotels, the Royal Diriyah Opera House, and the 20,000 seat multi-purpose Diriyah Arena, among many other attractions, Diriyah is set to become one of the greatest gathering places in the world, situated on the outskirts of the capital city of Riyadh.

Since opening the UNESCO World heritage site of At-Turaif and the premium dining destination of Bujairi Terrace at the end of 2022, Diriyah has welcomed over two million visits and will open its first hotel – the 134-room Luxury Collection Bab Samhan later this year.

About Diriyah Company

Diriyah Company was established in 2023 and joined the Public Investment Fund’s (PIF) portfolio of giga-projects. The Company is responsible for developing the Diriyah project, the birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its foremost historical, cultural, and lifestyle destination. A dynamic mixed-use developer, Diriyah Company is redefining urban planning to develop Diriyah, “The City of Earth”, while adhering to the highest design, development, and preservation standards. The company ensures Diriyah’s cultural landmarks are complemented by world-class retail offerings, fine-dining experiences, and leading hospitality brands.

As a PIF company, its mission focuses on opportunities in development, hospitality, investment, retail, and office leasing, along with strategic asset management, underscoring the commitment to ensuring successful business outcomes and sustainable growth under the strategic direction of Vision 2030. The Diriyah Company actively forges long-term partnerships to realize its vision of establishing Diriyah as one of the world’s greatest gathering places.

Social Handles: X | @DiriyahCo / Instagram | @diriyahco / LinkedIn | Diriyah-Company / Diriyah Company