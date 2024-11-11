· The new Raffles Residences Diriyah will feature 90 luxury residences while offering access to world-class facilities at the upcoming Raffles Diriyah hotel

· Announcement marks first-ever residential partnership between Diriyah Company and Raffles Hotels & Resorts

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia: Diriyah Company and Raffles Hotels & Resorts are excited to announce the launch of Raffles Residences Diriyah, marking their first residential partnership, showing a shared commitment to offering world-class luxury living in the City of Earth.

Announced during Cityscape Global 2024, Raffles Residences Diriyah offers 90 apartments and town houses primarily featuring one-, two- or three-bedroom residences and seven spacious duplex accommodations. Residents will have full access to the world-class luxury facilities and amenities at the upcoming Raffles Diriyah hotel.

Raffles Residences Diriyah will bring together the elegance and spirit of enchanted glamour for which Raffles is known alongside Najdi architectural influences. This unique collection of residential homes is located in Diriyah South, close to the 3km escarpment walk overlooking Wadi Hanifah, blending cultural legacy with modern luxury.

Announcing the release of the residences, Diriyah Company Group CEO Jerry Inzerillo said: “We are thrilled to unveil these exceptional luxury residences from a top-tier, esteemed hotel brand. Introducing these stunning Raffles Residences to Diriyah reinforces our commitment to world-class standards of excellence and quality that we are delivering at every step of our accelerating development journey.”

Interested buyers and investors can register their interest by visiting diriyahcompany.sa.

Omer Acar, CEO for Raffles Hotels & Resorts added: “Raffles hotels and residences worldwide are located in destinations rich in history and heritage. With Raffles Residences Diriyah, we are offering residents an unparallelled living experience steps away from the 300-year-old UNESCO World Heritage Site of At-Turaif and overlooking the breathtaking natural landscape of Wadi Hanifah, putting homeowners in one of Saudi Arabia’s cultural centers. We look forward to welcoming residents from the Kingdom and wider region to enjoy these exceptional homes where they can experience the inspirational and glamorous lifestyle of Raffles while benefiting from the outstanding service and amenities at the forthcoming Raffles Diriyah hotel.”

Raffles Residences Diriyah is part of a comprehensive residential strategy by the Diriyah Company, which aims to create diverse living opportunities for over 100,000 future residents. This wide-ranging plan underscores Diriyah’s vision to become a highly sought after place for luxury living and community development in the City of Earth.

ABOUT ACCOR Accor is a world leading hospitality group offering experiences across more than 110 countries, with 5,700 properties, 10,000 food & beverage venues, wellness facilities or flexible workspaces. The Group has one of the industry’s most diverse hospitality ecosystems, encompassing more than 45 hotel brands from luxury to economy, as well as Lifestyle with Ennismore. Accor is committed to taking positive action in terms of business ethics & integrity, responsible tourism, sustainable development, community outreach, and diversity & inclusion. Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France and publicly listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACCYY) in the United States. For more information, please visit group.accor.com or follow us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT RAFFLES

Founded in Singapore in 1887, Raffles Hotels, Resorts and Residences are places where ideas are born, history is made and stories and legends are created. At each landmark address, distinguished guests and residents will find a world of elegance and enchanted glamour, where Raffles’ renowned legacy of gracious service knows no bounds. As the authentic heart of a destination, Raffles champions fine art and design, and fosters culture in all its forms, guiding guests to make discoveries in their own time and way. Raffles’ commitment to local communities is expressed through diverse initiatives with a unified mission to actively support the arts and the environment. From one generation to the next, visitors arrive as guests, leave as friends, and return as family. Raffles can be found in key international locations including Singapore, Paris, London, Boston, Istanbul, Dubai, Doha, Maldives, Udaipur, Phnom Penh and Bali, among others; with flagship openings upcoming in Sentosa, Singapore and Jaipur, India. Raffles is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,700 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL - Accor Live Limitless – a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences. raffles.com | accor.com | group.accor.com

ABOUT DIRIYAH COMPANY

Diriyah Company was established in 2023 and joined the Public Investment Fund’s (PIF) portfolio of giga-projects. The Company is responsible for developing the Diriyah project, the birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its foremost historical, cultural, and lifestyle destination. A dynamic mixed-use developer, Diriyah Company is redefining urban planning to develop Diriyah, “The City of Earth”, while adhering to the highest design, development, and preservation standards. The company ensures Diriyah’s cultural landmarks are complemented by world-class retail offerings, fine-dining experiences, and leading hospitality brands.

As a PIF company, its mission focuses on opportunities in development, hospitality, investment, retail, and office leasing, along with strategic asset management, underscoring the commitment to ensuring successful business outcomes and sustainable growth under the strategic direction of Vision 2030. The Diriyah Company actively forges long-term partnerships to realize its vision of establishing Diriyah as one of the world’s greatest gathering places.