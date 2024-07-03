DUBAI, UAE – Set to open doors by the end of July in C2, City Walk’s new licensed district, NOX will be the city’s newest hot spot to dine, drink and party – launching with the promise to redefine the art of socialising with its sophisticated ambiance, Asian fusion cuisine, and signature cocktails that embody the essence of international flavours.

Welcoming guests to experience its indoor restaurant and lounge during the summer months, NOX will celebrate its grand opening with the launch of its outdoor terrace in October.

At NOX, guests are invited to step into a world where every detail exudes elegance and allure. The venue's contemporary design and chic decor set the stage for an unforgettable evening. Whether visitors are seeking a cozy corner for an intimate gathering or a vibrant space to celebrate with friends, NOX offers versatile seating options and an inviting atmosphere that encourages guests to unwind and connect.

At the heart of NOX's intrigue is its culinary offering. Presenting spectacular cuisine from all corners of the world inspired by Asian flavours, diners can expect to delight in relaxed dining alongside their favourite sips prepared by seasoned mixologists in an upbeat, fun environment that will encourage guests to let their hair down and enjoy themselves into the early hours.

Visually, NOX Dubai aims to create a setting that pays homage to this and historic establishments from global metropolises – think Manhattan bars from the 1920s, and cosy London townhouse restaurants.

Expect furnishings that combine comfort, vintage charm, and modern simplicity with deep, luxurious carpets, soft velvet fabrics, patinated leather, handmade ceramics, marble, brass accents, colorful wallpaper with botanical motifs, stained glass, crystal chandeliers, subdued lighting, and lush tropical greenery, which together create an eclectic mix of effortless elegance and comfort.

From the kitchen, dishes are created with sharing in mind that allow diners to enjoy varied bites like pistachio falafel, lamb and kimchi momos, tacos al pastore, beef tenderloin o’giri, salads, yakitori-style octopus and wagyu tenderloin, and plenty more, which perfectly pair with the bar menu.

Complementing the culinary experience is NOX's impressive selection of signature cocktails. Stocked with a wide selection of premium drinks, including quality signature cocktails, the large central bar has plenty on offer, including cigars. Created by expert mixologists, each cocktail is a work of art, blending premium spirits with fresh ingredients and innovative flavours. Whether a classic concoction or an adventurous new creation, NOX’s cocktails are sure to captivate and leave a lasting impression.

Unique to NOX and bringing a playful element to the experience, the bar menu invites guests to choose a NOX signature that is served with a ritual of its own. The ‘Dice’ requires a roll of the dice from both guest and waiter – if the customer gets higher than the waiter, they get champagne, if lower, they get prosecco. The ‘Dia de los Muertos’ is prepared and served by both a bartender and waiter wearing a mask, and the ‘Purity’ comes with a message to not judge a book by its cover – presenting an entirely clear beverage with cold brew coffee foam on top, combining sweet and sour flavours.

There’s also a fun, pop-up menu which allows guests to choose their preferred alcohol brand for their cocktail, including an impressive selection of tequila, mezcal, pisco and gin.

Keeping the atmosphere strong and the party alive till early hours of the morning, NOX will play a fun mix of music by live DJ from Thursday to Saturday until closing – guests can expect tunes and a beat to get them moving and having a great time.

Speaking on the upcoming opening, Peter Štecko, founder of Medusa Restaurants, the group which owns and operates NOX, expressed: “The opening of NOX is a natural step in our expansion in Dubai. NOX presents a relaxed, fun atmosphere in an elegant interior, and serves up sharing-style food fused with various cultural influences and signature cocktails with playful elements and experiences. We look forward to welcoming guests at NOX Dubai soon.”

NOX at C2, City Walk is anticipated to open by end of July 2024.

NOX is located in the C2 Licensed District at City Walk, Dubai, United Arab Emirates. For further information, please e-mail noxdubai@noxdubai.ae, visit www.noxdubai.ae or follow @nox_dubai on social media.

