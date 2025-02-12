Dubai: Digimotive, a leading digital solutions provider in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), has won the Bronze Award in the ‘Digital by Cause’ category at the prestigious MENA Digital Awards 2024. The recognition celebrates Digimotive’s collaboration with du Telecom on an innovative sustainability-focused campaign launched at GITEX Global 2023, setting new benchmarks for sustainable digital innovation in the region.

Launched under the theme ‘Shaping a Sustainable Tomorrow Through Advanced Technology,’ the award-winning campaign leveraged AI-powered solutions to achieve an impressive 23% reduction in carbon emissions while generating over 1.8 million high-impact impressions. The partnership between Digimotive and du Telecom marks a significant step in aligning digital transformation with sustainability goals, reflecting both companies’ commitment to environmental responsibility and innovation.

Rafat Jebril, Founder & CEO of Digimotive, said: “Innovation is a key pillar that differentiates Digimotive in the market. As sustainability becomes increasingly vital, we’ve reimagined how to seamlessly integrate it into the digital landscape. Our collaboration with du Telecom reflects a shared commitment to sustainability and technology—driving meaningful change through innovation. We are proud to have collaborated with du Telecom to further contribute to a more sustainable future”

The campaign’s achievements included a 23% reduction in carbon emissions—equivalent to a 1,987-kilometer car journey or the energy required to power over 33,457 mobile phones. Additionally, the initiative generated over 19,000 clicks, more than 1.8 million impressions, and an impressive click-through rate (CTR) of 1.04%.

This Bronze Award at the MENA Digital Awards 2024 further solidifies Digimotive's position as a leader in digital innovation across the MENA region. By leveraging cutting-edge AI technologies to drive sustainable outcomes, Digimotive continues to set new standards in merging technology with environmental responsibility. This recognition highlights the company’s dedication to shaping a sustainable future and reinforces its commitment to delivering impactful solutions that not only transform industries but also contribute to a greener, more sustainable world.

