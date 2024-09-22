Hany Helmy: We aim to achieve EGP one billion pounds in contractual sales during Cityscape Exhibition

Mohamed Fawzy: The company offers a great investment opportunity to its customers

Egyptian developer DIG announced its participation in Cityscape Exhibition scheduled to be held from September 25th to 28th at the Egypt International Exhibition Center in the Fifth Settlement with great offers and surprises.

Hussein Salah, Chairman of DIG, said that the company decided to participate with Track 15 project in the New Administrative Capital, which the company put up for sale last month, achieving sales of about 60% of the project, and the final phase is scheduled to be launched at Cityscape Exhibition.

He added that the company has started the project's survey works and is planning to start concrete works by the end of this year with the completion of the procedures related to construction works on site, so that the project will be fully completed after two and a half years, as the company places accelerating the pace of construction at the top of its priorities.

Track 15 project is located in the most distinguished areas in the heart of the administrative capital overlooking Central Park, and the project offers commercial, administrative and medical units with a distinctive design.

He pointed out that Harva Developments, a sister company of DIG, is participating in the exhibition with its Alva and Gûl projects.

Gul project, in October Gardens, includes 18 residential buildings comprises of ground and 5 recurring floors, and the unit areas range from 90 to 180 meters.

Alva Mall, a fully commercial project with an area of 4000 meters, consists of a ground and two recurring floors, and is located in October Gardens City near Al Wahat Road, Zewail Road and City, as well as near Zamalek Club.

Hany Helmy, Vice Chairman of DIG, said that the company aims to achieve EGP 1 billion pounds in contractual sales during Cityscape exhibition, noting that DIG demonstrated a strong presence during its participation last year in the most important real estate exhibition in Egypt.

He stressed that the company's insistence on participating in this year's edition came from its belief in the importance of Cityscape and its impact on the real estate market, in addition to the strength of the company's position and its large portfolio of projects in East and West Cairo and the New Administrative Capital.

He explained that DIG is keen to present new proposals and strong offers to its clients at Cityscape, noting that the participating companies are strong and competition requires always providing the best, whether in terms of the real estate product offered or payment plans.

For his part, Mohamed Fawzy, Board Member and Executive Director, confirmed that the company offers its clients a great investment opportunity that helps confront inflation, and at a time when the client compares real estate to gold as investment vehicles, real estate has succeeded in proving its strength as a long-term investment vehicle.

Fawzy confirmed that DIG offers customers flexible payment and settlement systems that suit everyone and help achieve maximum benefit and a large investment return through projects in East and West Cairo and the New Administrative Capital.

Mohamed Fawzy announced an investment system that the company offers to its customers, which is the cashback system, where the customer can recover the down payments he paid in the form of installments in new units, and then the customer can invest in more than one unit.