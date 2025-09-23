DIG announced the launch of an innovative concept, the (Four Share) System, during its participation in Cityscape Egypt, which runs from September 24 to 27 at the Egypt International Exhibition and Convention Center in New Cairo.

Hussein Salah, Chairman of DIG, said the concept is based on dividing the real estate product into four participants. The company retains 25% ownership of the unit in exchange for management, and the remaining value is divided equally among three clients.

He added that the (Four Share) system enables clients to invest in real estate within their available budget, while ensuring security, lower burdens, and reasonable installments.

For his part, Hany Helmy, Vice Chairman of DIG, emphasized that the group is always striving for excellence, and therefore DIG has introduced solutions to suit clients in the event of default.

He said, "With the amount paid, the client can purchase a specific number of square meters in one of the units owned by the company, thus preserving their investment without incurring any additional costs. If the client wishes to return their unit and receive the amounts paid, the company will assist them in reclaiming their money."

Mr. Mohamed Fawzy, CEO of the group, said that DIG is investing approximately EGP 20 billion in Downtown New Administrative Capital, based on its belief in the region's strength and its desire to ensure its presence in the future, blending the strength of the past.

He added, "We are building the Track 10, Track 12, Track 14, Track 20, Track 15 projects, in addition to the Track Rev project."

Fawzy emphasized that Cityscape Egypt is a meeting place for major players and competition among various projects to provide the best investment for the client. He pointed out that DIG is always keen to launch unconventional offers and systems in every exhibition, making it a preferred choice for exhibition visitors.