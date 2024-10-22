In a major stride toward eco-friendly urban transportation, DIFC Innovation Hub has granted a license to Dubai's first fully electric cab service, Noor Ride. This all-electric service is reshaping the way daily commuters experience transportation in Dubai, offering a luxurious yet affordable alternative to traditional cab services. Noor Ride’s fleet of high-end electric vehicles (EVs) is powered by a commitment to fixed pricing, exceptional service, and environmental sustainability.

As the brainchild of GMG Tech, Noor Ride isn’t just making headlines in Dubai. GMG Tech, which launched its operations in Melbourne, Australia in July 2023, has since expanded to Dubai, bringing with it cutting-edge technology designed to reduce carbon emissions through innovative algorithms. Now registered in Dubai, GMG Tech is on a mission to accelerate the global shift toward clean mobility.

Noor Ride sets itself apart by partnering with local limousine companies for vehicle leasing and driver recruitment. These drivers, who undergo rigorous training, frequently appear in Noor Ride’s 5-star Google reviews, where hundreds of daily commuters in Dubai praise the service’s punctuality and professionalism.

Rahul Gupta, co-founder of GMG Tech, said, “Our mission is to provide Dubai with the best cab experience, while prioritizing environmental responsibility. We treat every customer with the utmost importance, and our drivers are empowered to feel like they are part of the brand.”

Noor Ride's vision aligns with the UAE’s ambitious Net Zero by 2050 initiative, which seeks to eliminate carbon emissions by mid-century. Dubai’s Green Mobility Strategy 2030 further supports this by mandating that 30% of public sector vehicles and 10% of all vehicle sales be electric or hybrid by 2030.

Rahul adds, “Our state-of-the-art algorithms not only minimize carbon emissions but also deliver an affordable and premium ride experience. Once people try Noor, they tend to become loyal customers. ‘Noor’ in Arabic means light or beauty, and we aim to embody that in every ride we offer.”

In addition to its environmentally friendly ethos, Noor Ride’s reliability has set it apart from competitors. Users can book rides across Dubai or to nearby cities like Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, or RAK, with the guarantee that the driver will never cancel. Drivers receive a fixed salary, regardless of the number of rides, ensuring they are well-compensated and motivated to deliver excellent service.

“Our drivers are the heart of our brand,” says Rahul. “They are highly trained and familiar with the intricate roads of Dubai. We invest in their well-being, which in turn ensures that our customers always have a positive, supportive experience.”

Noor Ride is on a mission to decarbonize mobility on a large scale while challenging traditional business models in the industry. While their fleet includes vehicles like the Tesla Model Y and BYD Han, the company is keen to avoid brand exclusivity.

Noor Ride offers various services, from standard rides to “Noor Reserve” and hourly chauffeur-driven rentals. The Noor Reserve option, popular with office-goers for its convenience and dependability, has also attracted an unexpected customer base—students. Thanks to word-of-mouth and savvy social media marketing, Noor Ride has become a favorite among young users, contributing significantly to the company’s organic growth.

As winter approaches, Noor Ride is gearing up to welcome Dubai’s tourist season. For visitors, the rental service offers a seamless and safe way to explore the city, with the added benefit of knowing they’re reducing their carbon footprint. So far, Noor Ride has completed over 2500 rides and is growing at a rapid pace.

Looking ahead, GMG Tech envisions a future where decarbonizing mobility doesn’t mean sacrificing quality or affordability. Currently operational in both Australia and Dubai, the company has its sights set on European expansion in the coming years.

