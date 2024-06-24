Dubai, United Arab Emirates – After signing an exclusive five-year deal with Visa to help UAE and KSA businesses go cashless, Alaan, the Middle East's leading corporate card and spend management platform, is doubling down on its mission by incentivising businesses to go cashless. New companies that use the Alaan Visa Corporate card can now earn up to AED 112,500 simply by signing up and using an Alaan Visa card for their business expenses.

"I’ve worked and consulted with many major global companies throughout my career, and one thing that was constant across businesses was that they almost always require a small push to shift to new technology, especially in the finance function" said Parthi Duraisamy, CEO and Co-founder at Alaan. "This welcome bonus is designed to incentivise companies to take the first step towards a more efficient and cost-effective way to manage their finances. We are confident they will find value in Alaan's platform and stay with us for the long term"

Since its inception, Alaan has helped over 700+ businesses save more than AED 130 million and automate manual tasks, freeing up an average of 16 hours per month for each company. The platform offers a comprehensive suite of features designed to simplify expense management, including real-time expense tracking, automated receipt matching, and AI-powered insights.

Harrison Moore, CEO of Vacationeer, one of the many companies to sign up and benefit from the offer, mentioned, “Getting on board Alaan's corporate card and spend management platform was a gamechanger for our finance team, and having the additional welcome bonus was a cherry on the top, something we knew none of the other players in the market could offer”

The company is limiting the time period for the welcome bonus to ensure early adopters are appropriately rewarded, and has decided to limit the offer period only until 30th June.

About Alaan

Alaan is the Middle East's largest and most comprehensive spend management platform. Trusted by over 700 mid-market and enterprise customers across various sectors, Alaan cards are used by more than 100,000 employees and are powered by Visa, the world leader in digital payments.

To learn more about the welcome bonus and how Alaan can help your business save time and money, visit the offer page here.