Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ) announced a strategic partnership with the German–Emirati Joint Council for Industry and Commerce (AHK), which sets out a comprehensive framework to support the establishment of German companies within the Authority’s ecosystem of economic zones and to promote this ecosystem as a preferred destination for German companies seeking to expand into the UAE and the region.

This announcement was made during an official ceremony held at Dubai CommerCity, the first and leading free zone dedicated exclusively to digital commerce, and a joint venture between DIEZ and Wasl Properties.

The ceremony was attended by H.E. Sybille Pfaff, Consul General of the Federal Republic of Germany in Dubai and the Northern Emirates; H.E. Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, Executive Chairman of DIEZ, Amna Lootah, Director General of Dubai Airport Freezone and Director General of Dubai CommerCity; Dr. Martin Henkelmann, CEO, German Emirati Joint Council for Industry & Commerce (AHK) ; Dr. Juma Al Matrooshi, Assistant Executive Chairman of investments and partnerships at DIEZ, along with a number of officials from both sides.

H.E. Sybille Pfaff and H.E. Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni witnessed the signing of the agreement, which was concluded by Amna Lootah and Dr. Martin Henkelmann. The agreement aims to enhance cooperation in areas such as Industry 4.0, sustainability, smart manufacturing, and digital commerce, based on a set of key enablers, including the strategic location of Dubai Airport Freezone to facilitate trade and air cargo flows for German exporters and importers; the expansion of German e-commerce, retail, and logistics firms through Dubai CommerCity, as well as building a bilateral startup bridge, especially in AI, mobility, fintech, and health tech at Dubai Silicon Oasis.

Commenting on this partnership, H.E. Sybille Pfaff, Consul General of the Federal Republic of Germany in Dubai, said: "Germany and the UAE share a strong economic relationship, and this initiative will elevate our cooperation to new heights in innovation and technology. Dubai represents an ideal platform for German companies looking to expand regionally, leveraging its advanced infrastructure and sophisticated logistics and commercial services that support future growth strategies."

A New Era

Amna Lootah , said: “The UAE and the Emirate of Dubai enjoy strategic and distinguished relations with the Federal Republic of Germany, particularly in the economic and investment fields, which is clearly and positively reflected in the successful German business community that has chosen the Authority and its economic zones as a base for their operations, contributing significantly to strengthening trade and investment opportunities between the two countries, benefitting from a dynamic business environment, world-class infrastructure and facilities, and other incentives and advantages provided by the Authority.”

She added: “This partnership with the German–Emirati Joint Council for Industry and Commerce (AHK) builds on these successes by laying the foundation for a new phase of growth and expansion for German companies, focusing on future industries, trade, logistics, and technology, in line with the objectives of Dubai’s Economic Agenda D33 to double Dubai’s economy and attract global investments to enhance competitiveness and innovation across sectors,” she added.

Economic relations between the UAE and Germany have experienced rapid growth in recent years, with non-oil trade between the two countries reaching AED 50.68 billion (USD 13.8 billion) in 2024, marking a 5.4% increase compared to 2023. This reflects the strength of existing partnerships and the growing investment and business opportunities between the two nations.

An Innovation-Driven Environment

Dr. Martin Henkelmann said: “This collaboration presents a unique opportunity for German companies to strengthen their presence in Dubai and the region, by leveraging the advanced business environment that supports innovation and modern technologies offered by Dubai in general, and the economic zones under DIEZ in particular. This will enable German companies to expand in strategic sectors such as Industry 4.0, smart manufacturing, and digital trade, while also contributing to the enhancement of economic and knowledge exchange between our two countries."

Strategic cooperation

The strategic partnership focuses on several priority areas, including facilitating the entry of German companies into the market through the Authority and its economic zones by establishing a fast-track process for companies that are members of the Council, creating a “German Desk” to support onboarding and ongoing operations, and providing introductory incentives and guided compliance for new entrants.

Both sides will work, through the partnership, to establish a joint industrial innovation platform to advance cooperation in Industry 4.0, sustainability, and smart manufacturing, including the launch of an innovation hub at Dubai Silicon Oasis to host German industrial tech pilots; encouraging partnerships between German manufacturers and UAE manufacturing clusters; and running R&D exchange programmes and challenge-based innovation events.

The partnership will seek to accelerate trade flows between the two countries by creating a "DAFZ-Germany Fast Lane" for German exporters and cargo at Dubai Airport Freezone, providing logistics, customs clearance, and re-export support, in addition to offering integrated packages for Council members covering warehousing, licensing, office space, and more.

In addition, the partnership encourages the growth of digital commerce in Dubai CommerCity by enabling Council members to benefit from the latest cross-border fulfilment solutions and last-mile delivery innovations; designing tailor-made packages and services to meet the needs of German online brands and marketplaces; hosting trade missions and B2B matchmaking events; and giving access to the Tradeling and outsource fulfilment.

The partnership also supports a comprehensive venture-building programme, including creating a soft-land environment for German startups in Dubai through funding and support via Oraseya Capital and Wadi.AI. It further includes the launch of the “Scale to Europe” reverse for UAE startups via the AHK network in Germany; and organising investor roundtables and pitch days with venture capital firms from both regions.

Business environment

It is noted that the Authority’s economic zones: Dubai Airport Freezone, Dubai Silicon Oasis, and Dubai CommerCity, are home to over 200 leading German companies. Among them are global names such as Airbus, DHL, Henkel, Porsche, Wacker, Beckhoff, Audi VW, Beumer, ISTA, Arvato, and others.