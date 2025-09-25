Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Dhruva, the region’s leading tax advisory firm, today announced the opening of its new office in Riyadh, marking a significant milestone in its mission to support Saudi businesses, inbound multinationals, and family enterprises in navigating the Kingdom’s rapidly evolving tax landscape. As Saudi Arabia accelerates its Vision 2030 agenda, the Riyadh office will serve as a strategic hub to deliver end-to-end, partner-led solutions in VAT, corporate tax, zakat, transfer pricing, and digital compliance including ZATCA e-invoicing (FATOORA).

The inauguration was led by Dhruva’s CEO, Dinesh Kanabar, together with key leadership, signaling Dhruva’s long-term commitment to the Kingdom and reinforcing its role as a trusted advisor to businesses aiming for clarity, compliance, and competitive tax strategies.

“Saudi Arabia is at the forefront of reshaping regional value chains, and finance leaders require agile, expert support to thrive in this fast-changing tax ecosystem,” said Nimish Goel, Partner and Head of GCC, Dhruva. “With our Riyadh presence, we are close to both clients’ strategic decision-making and regulatory authorities. Our sector-focused tax solutions spanning energy, construction, healthcare, retail, and technology combine deep technical expertise with pragmatic execution to drive real, measurable business outcomes.”

Dhruva’s service model is built on delivering partner-led advice with high responsiveness, underpinned by advanced technology that simplifies compliance. From ZATCA e-invoicing integration and internal control frameworks to transfer pricing documentation and dispute resolution, Dhruva enables finance teams to shift from reactive compliance to proactive tax management.

This Riyadh expansion strengthens Dhruva’s GCC footprint and leverages its growing team of senior tax specialists across indirect and direct tax, transfer pricing, controversy, and tax-tech implementation. In Saudi Arabia, Dhruva offers comprehensive solutions such as partner-led advisory on VAT, corporate tax, zakat, and transfer pricing, including advance pricing agreements (APAs) and benchmarking aligned with Saudi transfer pricing regulations. This is in addition to technology-driven compliance support, including e-invoicing design, real-time dashboards, and integrated internal controls.

Dhruva has successfully guided GCC organisations through major regulatory transitions, including the VAT introduction, corporate tax rollout, and transfer pricing reforms earning a reputation for delivering deep technical insights and hands-on, partner-driven service. Dhruva has inaugurated its new office at 308, 7775 King Fahd Road, Al Olaya, 2970, Riyadh 12212, Saudi Arabia.

About Dhruva Consultants

Dhruva Consultants is a premier tax advisory firm specializing in VAT, corporate tax, transfer pricing, and international taxation across the Middle East. Known for advising major real estate players and multinational enterprises in the GCC, Dhruva combines industry-leading technical expertise with pragmatic solutions that go beyond compliance to help clients unlock long-term tax efficiencies.