Diriyah: As part of its commitment to strengthening bonds with the local community, the Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) is organizing a series of festive events in mosques, parks, and gardens across the city of Diriyah to celebrate Eid Al-Adha.

DGDA’s participation in the Eid Al-Adha celebrations reaffirms its commitment to engaging in social activities and events. With the residents of Diriyah as crucial partners, the Authority aims to involve them in the realization of its vision to transform Diriyah into a dynamic global cultural and tourist destination.

Diriyah will also spread the spirit of Eid by deploying a fleet of "Fun Busses" that will travel across the neighborhood and parks, bringing joy to locals and visitors alike. Additionally, DGDA gifts that will which where more than 15,000 will be distributed to residents. The buses will travel through Al-Khalidiya Park, Al-Faisaliah Park, and Jax Park during the first three days of Eid. Each evening throughout the four-day Eid Al-Adha holiday, cultural and heritage events will take place at 8:00 pm in conjunction with the local municipality, traffic authority, police department, Diriyah Hospital, and other local entities.

The Authority has also collaborated with the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture to oversee the organization of Eid meals. This collaboration helps to prioritize sustainability across Diriyah by ensuring proper waste disposal and utilization at the Diriyah abattoir.

Furthermore, DGDA will host “The Good Neighbor” initiative, which will distribute special bags for first aid kits, Eid decoration boxes, and waste collection. The goal is to increase public awareness of the significant role that family activities play in bringing Diriyah’s rich and dynamic local culture to life.

In addition to these festivities, Bujairi Terrace will be celebrating this year’s Eid Al-Adha holiday, with its, breathtaking views overlooking the UNESCO World Heritage Site of At-Turaif. From the 28th of June to the 1st of July, visitors can enjoy traditional sounds entertainment and activities such for the entire family to enjoy such as a balloon show and interactive woven wall while dining at any of its 20 restaurants.

In the spirit of celebration, DGDA will also actively serve pilgrims during the Hajj season through the Diriyah’s Scouts program. Organized by DGDA’s Society Participation Department, in collaboration with the Saudi Arabian Scouts Association and several other entities, a dedicated team of more than 18 Diriyah Scouts will provide support to pilgrims throughout their stay.

Plan your visit to Bujairi Terrace by visiting Diriyah.sa link to book your Diriyah Pass and reservations to enter.

About Diriyah:

As a prominent national symbol in the history of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Diriyah has been associated with the first Saudi state and was founded in 1727 by Imam Muhammad bin Saud, who made Diriyah his initial power base, the first capital of government and a scientific and social center. Sitting at the heart of Diriyah, At-Turaif district was one of the prominent neighborhoods in Diriyah, encompassing Salwa Palace, the seat of government at that time, and the home of the royal family. In 2010, At-Turaif Historical District was inscribed as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO, for encompassing one of the largest mud brick districts in the world. In 2017, King Salman bin Abdulaziz issued a royal Decree for establishing Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) and forming its board of directors headed by His Royal Highness, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The authority seeks to preserve the historical and architectural heritage of Diriyah, being the home of the imams of Al-Saud and the base of the First Saudi State. DGDA is also the regulatory and supervisory authority for the supervisory area of Diriyah Project, which extends over an area of 194 square kilometers. In 2022, Diriyah Company, which is one of the major projects of the Public Investment Fund PIF, was established to develop and execute Diriyah project, aiming to make Diriyah a global destination that reflects the authentic Saudi heritage, and will allow visitors the opportunity to discover the history of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia within an ancient Najdi atmosphere. Diriyah Company also contributes to transforming Diriyah into one of the most important heritage, cultural and entertainment destinations in the world, as it works to achieve this in its capacity as the executive body of the Diriyah project. Diriyah includes a number of educational, cultural and artistic institutions. In addition to a selection of the world’s finest international hotels and resorts, together with major international shopping titles. And the most famous restaurants and cafes from around the world.

