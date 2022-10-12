RIYADH: The Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) signed a collaboration agreement on Tuesday with the Local Content and Government Procurement Authority (LCGPA) aimed at further accelerating the development of local content.

Under the terms of the agreement, the two sides will work together to increase local content in various sectors of mutual interest, including setting stricter requirements regarding the amount and ratio of local content in DGDA’s future projects.

The two parties will also explore ways to develop and track the adoption of local content, as well as training and local capability building.

The agreement was signed by Jerry Inzerillo, the Group Chief Executive Officer of DGDA, and Abdulrahman Abdullah Al Samari, the Chief Executive Officer of the LCGPA.

Mr. Inzerillo stressed the importance of collaboration between the two authorities in developing a purpose-built local content program for DGDA’s projects.

“Moving forward, more of DGDA and its subsidiaries’ expenditure on projects will prioritize local content,” he said. “We will also make it easier to read and understand the local content requirements in our project prospectuses and technical specifications. We’ll even have a team in place dedicated to growing local content, which will be prioritized in all of our current and future projects.”

Mr. Al Samari was equally upbeat about the collaboration, highlighting the enforcement of local content requirements as a vital part of the agreement.

“This agreement will not only help build local capabilities,” he said, “but will also help transfer knowledge and expertise through training workshops with DGDA, exploring ways to bolster and enforce local content compliance. These will help ensure that we meet LCGPA’s targets on a national level and enhance government procurement performance and monitoring to achieve key economic and developmental goals.”

-Ends-

About Diriyah

Diriyah is set to become Saudi Arabia’s foremost historical, cultural and lifestyle destination. As part of the Kingdom’s 2030 Vision, eleven square kilometres of Diriyah will be transformed into one of the world’s foremost historic tourism destinations. Diriyah is located within Riyadh province, just 15 minutes north-west of Riyadh’s city centre. It is recognised as a symbolic centre of inspiration for the generations of leaders that have led the Kingdom since the foundation of the first Saudi Arabian state in 1727. As the renewed cultural and historic capital of the nation, Diriyah will be designed and built with Saudi traditions and heritage in mind. The mixed-use traditional urban community will be created in an authentic Najdi architectural style, typical of Saudi villages of centuries past. Sitting at the cultural heart of Diriyah lies the historic city of At-Turaif. Built in 1766, At-Turaif is recognised as one of the world’s foremost mud-brick cities. Designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2010, it is today set to become one of the nation’s must-see historic destinations. With cultural and lifestyle experiences at its heart, Diriyah will be enriched by entertainment, learning, shopping, dining, hospitality, residential and workplace offerings. On completion, it will be home to a population of 100,000 residents, workers, students and visitors and will celebrate the rich cultural history of Saudi Arabia. The development will feature an array of world-class cultural, entertainment, retail, hospitality, educational, office and residential areas, including 38 hotels, a diverse collection of museums, a bustling retail heart and over 100 places to dine. The existing Bujairi Terrace will soon be home to Riyadh’s new premium dining hub, enjoying uninterrupted views of At-Turaif; and the 141-key SamhanHeritage Hotel. Wadi Hanifah, a two square kilometre space accessible from the escarpment walk, will provide passive and active recreational spaces and boutique hospitality venues; places to unwind and spend the afternoon with family and friends in the beautiful wadi surroundings.

About Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA)

Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) was established in July 2017 to preserve Diriyah’s history, celebrate its community and develop the historic UNESCO World Heritage site of At-Turaif into one of the world’s greatest gathering places at the heart of Saudi Arabian culture and heritage. We are focused on the protection and preservation of the Kingdom’s history including the stories of our forefathers as well as our physical heritage. In line with design, development, and preservation standards, DGDA will create an environment that enhances Diriyah’s historic, national and international relevance including the preservation of At-Turaif. DGDA is transforming Diriyah into one of the region’s foremost destinations for cultural knowledge-sharing activities and international events. We aspire to develop Diriyah into a global gathering place by creating rich experiences that narrate the stories of our history, instilling a sense of Saudi Arabian pride and creating globally renowned destinations and landmarks. The Authority is ensuring Diriyah’s cultural landmarks are complemented by leading hospitality brands, fine dining experiences and world-class retail offerings. We are devoted to enabling the people of Diriyah to achieve their goals. DGDA will celebrate the local community, showing social, cultural and historical achievements, connecting with the roots of the Saudi state and creating solid foundations on which to build the best possible future for the community. DGDA works alongside Diriyah’s executive bodies, as the primary regulator for the supervisory area (190sqkm) and will exercise best practice in Land Management and Building Permit and License issuance and oversight.

About the Local Content and Government Procurement Authority:

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud issued a royal order establishing the Local Content and Government Procurement Authority at the end of December 2018, and its board of directors is chaired by Mr. Bandar bin Ibrahim Al-Khorayef. The authority aims to develop the local content with all its components at the level of the national economy, and to improve the work of government procurement and follow-up in accordance with the laws and regulations in force. The most important tasks of the authority are to set policies, regulations and regulations, set targets, measure the impact of local content, prepare reports on it, participate in the strategic procurement process, and design and develop government procurement procedures. The authority's tasks also include working on developing a database for suppliers, in addition to managing civil contracts in government agencies within the Economic Balance Program. The local content in the Kingdom is defined as the total expenditure in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through the participation of Saudi elements in the workforce, goods, services, production and technical assets, and the like.