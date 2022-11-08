Dubai, UAE: The Dubai Financial Services Authority’s (DFSA) Task Force on Sustainable Finance (TFSF) has today issued a publication on Climate and Environmental Risk Management.

Comprising members from international financial institutions based in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the TFSF aims to drive forward discussions regarding sustainable finance in the DIFC with the goal of supporting the consistent application and adoption of global regulatory standards for sustainable finance in the DIFC.

The publication, which features insights from seven TFSF members: Bloomberg, DBS Bank, Franklin Templeton, HSBC Bank Middle East, Natixis Corporate and Investment Banking, Standard Chartered and S&P Global, contributes to the global debate on how best to address and mitigate the physical and transition risks stemming from climate change, as well as broader environmental risks in the UAE.

Ian Johnston, Chief Executive of the DFSA said: “This Climate and Environmental Risk Management publication forms an integral part of our work to foster an open dialogue on sustainability within the DIFC and the UAE. We are extremely grateful to the Task Force members who contributed to this publication for sharing their views on this important topic.”

About Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA)

The Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) is the independent regulator of financial services conducted in and from the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), a purpose built financial free zone in Dubai. The DFSA's regulatory mandate covers asset management, banking and credit services, securities, collective investment funds, custody and trust services, commodities futures trading, Islamic finance, insurance, crowdfunding platforms, money services, an international equities exchange and an international commodities derivatives exchange. In addition to regulating financial and ancillary services, the DFSA is responsible for administering Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Combating the Financing of Terrorism (CFT) legislation that applies to regulated firms and Designated Non-Financial Businesses and Professions in the DIFC. Please refer to the DFSA's website for more information.

Ian Johnston was appointed Chief Executive of the DFSA in September 2022. He previously served as the DFSA’s Chief Executive from 2012-2018. A lawyer by background, Ian had several senior executive roles in the private sector, including as CEO of one of Australia’s major trustee companies. The second half of his career being in regulation, Ian was an Executive Director at the Australian Securities and Investments Commission; Special Advisor at the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission; and since 2019, consulting to and advising a number of financial regulators in Europe, Asia and the Middle East.