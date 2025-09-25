Following the success of the initial phases with the Elm, Ember, and Neem buildings, both Ivy and Alder will continue Deyaar’s legacy of excellence in community living.

Residents can explore immersive amenities tailored to every dimension of elite urban living, from co-working spaces and dining concepts.

Dubai, UAE: Following the successful launch of Park Five, which includes the initial buildings Elm, Ember, and Neem, Deyaar Development PJSC (“Deyaar”) has revealed the final phase by announcing Ivy and Alder as two projects within this vibrant community in Dubai Production City. The projects comprise a total of 277 residential units with distinctive modern designs. The final phase embodies the principles of the Dubai Urban Plan 2040, aimed at enhancing community living and sustainability.

Commenting on the launch, Saeed Mohammed Al Qatami, CEO of Deyaar, said: "This project marks a significant step in our overall vision for developing Park Five as a pioneering model of community living, in line with the Dubai Urban Plan 2040. Building on the successful launches of the Elm, Ember, and Neem buildings, this final phase adds a strategic touch that aligns with the growing demand for diverse housing options amid a rapidly evolving urban environment. By integrating thoughtful design with sustainable practices, we are committed to creating an environment that supports residents' prosperity and encourages social interaction while enjoying a high quality of life."

Units in both Ivy and Alder feature stunning views, offering residents an exceptional experience. Ivy includes luxurious duplex units resembling townhouses, making it the first project in Dubai Production City to offer such innovative housing options. Residential units in Ivy range from studios to one- and two-bedroom apartments, alongside spacious and luxurious duplex options with two and three bedrooms. As for Alder, the project offers a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments.

Both projects provide living spaces that embody a distinctive lifestyle enhanced by a variety of amenities catering to modern families. Residents will be welcomed by modern-designed lobbies offering convenient retail options, while a contemporary gym and wellness center provide space for fitness and relaxation. Families can enjoy quality time together in dedicated swimming pools for adults and children, alongside multiple play areas suitable for various age groups. The community also features barbecue areas and shaded seating spaces that encourage social interaction, as well as rooftops offering serene atmospheres for evenings, making the projects vibrant canters within the community. According to the master plan, the entire community is set to offer breathtaking views and upscale facilities designed to meet modern lifestyle needs, with project completion scheduled for December 2027.

Hamdan Al Kaitoob, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Deyaar, stated: "We not only aim to provide additional residential units but strive to create living communities that touch people's lives and reflect their aspirations. The final phase of the project embodies our deep commitment to high quality and sustainable development. We are excited to see the positive impact this project will have on the real estate market, and we look forward to delivering the best real estate solutions that meet our clients' expectations."

With the announcement of the final phase and the remarkable success of Deyaar’s previous buildings in Park Five, all of which have garnered significant attention in the market, Deyaar continues its developmental journey steadily, reaffirming its commitment to innovating pioneering projects that meet market demands and contribute to enhancing urban quality of life in Dubai.

About Deyaar

Deyaar Development PJSC is a leading real-estate developer and real-estate services company, headquartered in Dubai. Since its establishment in 2002, the company has registered exponential growth to become an industry leader in the region, with a share capital of AED4.38 billion.

Deyaar is well-positioned to play a pivotal role in the development of the region's property landscape. The company’s in-depth market intelligence, world-class services, and unrivalled property management support for communities across diverse portfolios have firmly consolidated its pioneering status in the region’s real estate landscape.

Combining excellence with a vision to create natural living environments while placing customers at the core of its strategies, Deyaar serves as a one-stop real estate solutions provider. Under this profile, its scope includes the delivery of end-to-end property development and property management services across the UAE.

Deyaar provides facility management services for its portfolio of commercial and residential units. The company spearheads an association management team to ensure the wellbeing of Deyaar’s homeowners as a key priority. Deyaar complies with the escrow legislation and relevant property laws in the UAE, and it is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority under reference number 15/07.

Media Contact:

Inass Msaidi

PR & Communications

inassm@deyaar.ae

Gambit Communications

Showkat Rather

Senior Account Manager

Showkat@gambit.ae