Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA)’s Innovation Centre organised seminars, discussion panels, and workshops to support DEWA’s efforts in honing specialised skills in sustainability and clean energy. The Centre’s participation came on the sidelines of COP28, where DEWA participated as a Principal Pathway Partner.

The seminars and discussion panels focused on various aspects of sustainability, solar and clean energy, innovation, and anticipating and shaping the future, with the participation of sustainability experts and specialists. This was within the framework of the Cleantech Connect Programme, launched by DEWA’s Innovation Centre in 2021. Topics included hydrogen as a clean energy source; perovskite solar cells and improving photovoltaic systems performance; Artificial Intelligence (AI) in energy management; Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV); future scenarios for sustainable energy; and energy storage technologies.

“We aim to support and promote innovation in renewable and clean energy and sustainability. DEWA’s Innovation Centre at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park is a major global platform for clean and renewable energy innovations. It contributes to enhancing the future of sustainable energy and enhancing the position and competitiveness of the UAE and Dubai as a destination for innovators and an incubator for creative minds worldwide. The Centre’s programmes reflect DEWA’s efforts to promote innovation in clean energy and develop innovative solutions to generate and manage renewable energy, build and expand the capabilities of the next generation of innovators in clean energy technologies, as well as promote awareness on sustainable energy and engage individuals from different sectors to ensure a more sustainable future,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

The Cleantech Connect Programme enables innovators, achievers, and researchers in clean energy to demonstrate their success in clean energy technologies, share knowledge, and raise awareness in society on the latest developments and innovations of clean energy technologies. To date, the programme has held 15 seminars and panel discussions attended by more than 1,500 participants.