Dubai, UAE: In a new addition to its impressive record of excellence and global leadership, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has won the ‘3G Excellence in Digital Transformation’ at the Global Good Governance (3G) Awards 2024 presented by Cambridge IFA in the UK. The award, which DEWA has won for its Internal Audit department following a comprehensive auditing process conducted by Cambridge IFA, reflects DEWA’s excellence in using the latest digital technologies in internal audit processes.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, received the awards at DEWA’s head office. Ahmad Obaid Altayer, Vice President - Internal Audit, and team members of the Internal Audit department were present.

Al Tayer said that receiving the award reflects DEWA’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and sustainability as well as using the latest digital technologies and best international practices in internal audit processes. Internal audit is one of the three lines of the defence model adopted by DEWA. Management and supervision represent the first line; risk, compliance, legal, and governance represent the second line.

“We are committed to the vision and directives of the wise leadership, implementing the highest transparency standards across all our operations within a comprehensive system of integrated corporate work that covers all activities and operations. This award from Cambridge IFA recognises DEWA’s efforts and the commitment of its employees to the highest standards of excellence as well as our keenness to implement innovative practices that drive sustainable growth and enhance the value provided to all stakeholders in the long term,” said Al Tayer.

“At the Internal Audit department, we work in line with the directives of His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer for DEWA to become a global role model for excellence in every aspect. This award acknowledges our firm commitment towards DEWA by embracing digital transformation, driving innovation, and harnessing cutting-edge technologies so that Internal Audit continues its role in supporting DEWA’s excellence across all areas, especially in digital transformation,” said Ahmad Obaid Altayer.

DEWA’s Internal Audit Department is an independent assurance function that adopts the best-in-class standards and practices including the International Professional Practices Framework (IPPF) promulgated by the Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA). The Internal Audit department at DEWA operates under an approved charter. It conducts reviews to ensure adding value, effectiveness and efficiency of internal controls, risk management, governance processes and systems of DEWA and its subsidiaries through a risk-based audit plan developed regularly.