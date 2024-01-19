Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) provides a motivational and positive working environment that contributes to improving the capabilities of its female employees, achieving a balance between the social, professional and personal lives for working mothers, and enhancing their happiness. This will enable their continuous success and excellence and foster their active participation in building the nation and the next generations. This is in line with the Dubai Social Agenda 33 to ensure the social stability of Emirati families in Dubai.



DEWA was one of the first government entities to establish childcare centres to take care of the children of female employees. These nurseries operate at the highest international standards of modern education, providing educational, cultural, and recreational activities that contribute to staff children’s proper upbringing. Today, DEWA has the most childcare centres compared to other government departments in Dubai. The total number of children who have graduated from DEWA’s nurseries reached 447 by the end of 2023.



DEWA recently launched an electronic portal for its nurseries. The portal allows DEWA’s female employees to register their children and monitor their daily activities and the monthly plans organised by the five childcare centres in DEWA’s head office, the Sustainable Building in Al Quoz, and DEWA’s buildings in Warsan, Al Ruwayyah, and Al Hudaiba.



“The happiness rate of female employees in nurseries has reached 99%. This reflects their satisfaction with the advanced level of care and education, and their reassurance in the safe and appropriate environment for education that DEWA provides for their children in accordance with the highest international standards. This ensures the healthy and sound upbringing of the children of DEWA’s female employees,” said Dr. Yousef Al Akraf, Executive Vice President of Business Support and Human Resources at DEWA.



Five Nurseries

DEWA established the first model childcare centre for 40 children, in its head office in February 2010. The second centre was established in the Sustainable Building in the Al Quoz in April 2013 and accommodates 48 children. The third centre is in the Warsan office and accommodates 102 children. The fourth is in Al Ruwayyah office and accommodates 68 children, while the fifth is in Al Hudaiba office and accommodates 50 children. Education is provided to children in both Arabic and English, and all centres offer the British curriculum, in addition to teaching Islamic education. The childcare centres also celebrate national and religious occasions and some international occasions.



Childcare centres with international standards

The childcare centres are designed in accordance with the highest international standards for sound education and healthy upbringing. DEWA is keen to develop the capabilities and skills of female employees working in nurseries through specialised training courses to keep pace with the latest developments in the field of education.



