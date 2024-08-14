Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG) have signed an agreement to train DEWA Emirati employees on leadership skills as part of the 6th batch of DEWA’s Frontiers Leadership Development Programme.

The agreement was signed by HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, and HE Dr. Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri, Executive President of MBRSG). Officials from both organisations were present.

“In line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, we consider youth a national wealth and investment for the future. We continue to collaborate with government and private entities as well as prestigious local and international universities and research centres. Our goal is to consolidate the honourable Emirati model, which enables youth to contribute to anticipating and shaping a sustainable future. We aim to foster the advancement of Emirati young people and provide them with key skills to lead the future and assume a leadership role in climate action. We encourage them to turn challenges into opportunities. We refine their knowledge and encourage them to work in sustainability, clean and renewable energy, and all advanced and promising sectors. This qualifies them to become active partners in bringing about positive change and help accelerate the energy transition and achieve net zero. This supports the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050. We provide all the capabilities that allow Emirati youth to contribute effectively to providing innovative visions and solutions that enhance the global competitiveness of the UAE and Dubai. DEWA is working to consolidate the UAE's position at the forefront of countries that give special attention to youth,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer.

“In line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government takes a novel approach to enhancing the work of governments and establishing key principles of public administration. This approach contributes directly to national development and prosperity. The school has an integrated strategy for empowering Emirati youth to become capable leaders in various sectors, able to harness technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. This strategy helps to prepare future leaders to keep up with the latest trends in R&D while being able to transform global challenges into opportunities. Ultimately, this builds the human capacity needed to achieve the goals of the UAE Centennial 2071. At the Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG), we are keen to provide a unique academic experience for national cadres and talents, arming them with the pioneering skills and experiences that enable them to play a greater role in achieving all the strategic and development goals of the UAE, through a community Vibrant and cutting-edge academics, leading academic programs, and unique content based on practical experiences and application,” said HE Dr. Ali Sebaa AlMarri.

The Frontiers Leadership Development Programme aims to train and qualify Emirati youth and prepare leaders in sustainability, clean and renewable energy, encouraging them to assume responsibility in various jobs in a way that enhances the 4th Generation Government Excellence System and contributes to achieving national goals and plans. DEWA launched the programme in 2007, and since then, it has graduated 130 DEWA employees. Participants in the 6th batch of the programme will undergo a series of virtual specialised workshops, seminars, and educational programmes that will last for 10 months. The programme focuses on various fields, including development guidance, evaluation and promotion of career growth for senior administrators, improving performance and enhancing institutional effectiveness, refining flexible leadership skills capable of adapting and enhancing strategic thinking, encouraging the adoption of innovation, keeping pace with changes, and consolidating teamwork.

The programme focuses on three themes: self-development, work team development, and organisation development. These themes include nine models to ensure the development of leadership skills, such as communication skills, creative thinking to face challenges, effective teamwork, and managing tension, in addition to understanding the organisation’s vision and mission, digitalisation, anticipating the future, strategic leadership, and achieving institutional goals.