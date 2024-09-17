The cybersecurity job market in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is experiencing a significant surge, as per a recent study conducted by Qrator Labs, a leading provider of cyber attack mitigation services. The team analyzed Google searches from July 2023 to June 2024 and revealed a 51.3% percent increase.

The role of network security engineers has seen the most substantial growth, with a 40% increase in searches. This highlights the critical need to protect network infrastructure from sophisticated cyber attacks, Qrator Labs notes. Searches for data protection officers grew by 25%. This trend points to a heightened emphasis on continuous monitoring and compliance with data protection regulations.

Ethical hackers and cryptographers are in demand too, with searches for these roles increasing by 22.0%. This data underscores the UAE's proactive approach to identifying and mitigating cyber threats. Chief information security officers (CISOs) in the UAE also saw a sharp rise of 22.9%, reflecting the necessity for strong leadership in cybersecurity strategy and implementation. Additionally, the role of security consultants gained traction over the last 12 months, with a 22.2% increase in searches, indicating a growing reliance on expert advice to bolster security postures.

Damir Sultanov, the Chief Marketing Officer at Qrator Labs, commented on the findings, stating, "The increasing interest and demand for various cybersecurity roles reflect ongoing efforts to strengthen cybersecurity measures and address emerging threats in the digital landscape".

In January 2024, head of cybersecurity for the UAE government Mohammed Al Kuwaiti revealed that the country’s public sector alone experiences around 50,000 cyberattacks on a daily basis. The threats include everything from port scanning and phishing emails to DDoS attacks and ransomware and affect every area of governments, he revealed.

As for the private sector, it might face double or triple the amount, Mohammed Al Kuwaiti added, calling the financial sector as the most exposed sector. Data by Qrator Labs confirms this tendency. In June 2024, the company discovered that the FinTech-field accounted for half of all recorded cyber incidents in the first quarter of 2024.

That is partly because of lack of protection, the company stated. As of 2023, 77% of companies in the Asia-Pacific region, including the UAE, did not have adequate tools to detect malicious activities. In addition, nearly 90% of firms in the region experienced a shortage of cybersecurity specialists.

The situation might change however, Damir Sultanov forecasts. “As both public and private sectors in The UAE continue to experience attacks and to invest in cybersecurity, the job market is expected to offer even more opportunities for skilled professionals in the coming years.”

About Qrator Labs

Qrator Labs is a recognized expert in Continuous Network Availability, providing various network security services to ensure a secure internet and continuous DDoS mitigation for businesses worldwide. The company's unique anycast architecture offers a reliable, geo-distributed, low-latency web app protection platform across North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, boasting a filtering bandwidth capacity of more than 4,000 Gbps and 15 points of presence worldwide.