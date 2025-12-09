Doha, Qatar - Deloitte, a global leader in professional services and digital transformation, today reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Qatar’s digital future by enabling organizations to seamlessly adopt advanced public cloud, sovereign cloud and AI platforms. Leveraging its Cloud Center of Excellence (CCoE), Deloitte stands ready to empower public and private sector clients with world-class cloud engineering and migration capabilities, ensuring a smooth transition to secure, compliant, and high-performance cloud environments hosted within Qatar.



Recent developments in Qatar’s digital infrastructure highlight the growing importance of sovereign cloud solutions that meet stringent data sovereignty and regulatory requirements. As the nation accelerates its digital transformation journey, Deloitte’s CCoE is uniquely positioned to help organizations capitalize on these opportunities by delivering tailored cloud strategies, engineering excellence, and AI-driven innovation.



Deloitte’s Cloud Center of Excellence, available from the new Deloitte office in Lusail, brings together deep expertise in cloud strategy, architecture, engineering, and managed services. Deloitte’s teams are experienced in large-scale cloud migrations, modernization, and integration of AI workloads, making Deloitte the partner of choice for organizations seeking to unlock the full potential of sovereign cloud platforms. Through proven methodologies and industry best practices, Deloitte helps clients assess readiness, design optimal cloud architectures, and execute seamless migrations, minimizing risk and maximizing business value.



Key Deloitte capabilities include:



• Cloud migration & modernization: End-to-end migration services, from assessment and planning to execution and optimization, tailored for public, private and sovereign cloud environments.

• Engineering excellence: Advanced cloud engineering, automation, and integration of AI and GPU-accelerated workloads to support data-intensive and mission-critical applications.

• Regulatory compliance: Deep understanding of Qatar’s regulatory landscape, ensuring all cloud solutions meet stringent data sovereignty and governance requirements.

• Training & upskilling: Dedicated initiatives to train and upskill local talent, ensuring they are equipped with the latest cloud technologies and methodologies.

• Sector-specific solutions: Specialized strategies and solutions tailored for key industries such as financial services and public sector, addressing unique challenges and opportunities within these sectors.

“Deloitte is proud to support Qatar’s digital transformation agenda by helping organizations harness the power of sovereign cloud and AI technologies,” said Mohammad Madhoun, Partner and Government & Public Sector Leader in Qatar, Deloitte Middle East. “Our Cloud Center of Excellence and engineering teams are uniquely positioned to guide clients through every step of their cloud journey, from strategy and migration to innovation and optimization.”



Adding to this, Peter Stojkovski, Partner in Engineering and CCoE Leader in Qatar at Deloitte Middle East, commented: “Engineering robust and compliant cloud solutions within Qatar’s sovereign environment is critical to unlocking the full potential of digital transformation. We are committed to delivering innovative, secure, and scalable cloud architectures that empower our clients in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.”



As the demand for public cloud, sovereign cloud, and AI solutions accelerates, Deloitte remains committed to delivering trusted, secure, and innovative services that enable clients to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.



For more information about Deloitte’s public cloud, private cloud and sovereign cloud migration services, please contact: Mohammad Madhoun and Peter Stojkovski.