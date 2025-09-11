Muscat, Oman: Deloitte Middle East has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with Datamount during COMEX Oman 2025, taking a major step forward in strengthening national cybersecurity resilience and accelerating the delivery of secure and scalable digital solutions in Oman.



The signing follows the recently concluded Master Services Agreement between the two organizations, which now takes on further shape through the joint positioning of “Datamount Managed Security Services - Powered by Deloitte.”



By combining Deloitte’s global and regional expertise in cybersecurity with Datamount’s established presence and infrastructure capabilities within Oman, this strategic collaboration aims to enable organizations across Oman to adopt advanced managed security services that are tailored to the evolving needs of the market. The alliance reinforces Deloitte’s role as a trusted partner in supporting Oman’s ambitions under Oman Vision 2040 and reflects the firm’s broader regional strategy to strengthen digital trust and resilience across the Middle East.



Speaking at the signing ceremony, Ahmed AlQassabi, Managing Partner of Deloitte in Oman, said: “This MoU with Datamount represents an important step in our commitment to Oman and its digital future. By powering Datamount’s managed security services with Deloitte’s expertise, we are enabling stronger defenses for clients while supporting the national ambition to build a secure, innovative, and knowledge-based economy.”



Abdulmonem Mohammed Al Futaisi, Chief Executive Officer of Datamount, added: “We are proud to partner with Deloitte in this strategic alliance, which allows us to bring world-class cybersecurity expertise into our managed services portfolio. Together we will be able to deliver solutions that enhance trust, resilience, and scalability for businesses and government entities across Oman.”