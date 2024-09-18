Deliveroo announces the panellists for this year’s Restaurant Awards

The winners of the Deliveroo UAE Restaurant Awards 2024 will be revealed on the 7th of November

UAE: Deliveroo has unveiled the finalists for the third edition of its Restaurant Awards in the UAE, as voted by food lovers across the country. With nearly 300,000 votes cast in the first round of public voting, the response has been remarkable, resulting in 3 finalists in each category.

Deliveroo’s Restaurant Awards are set to highlight the very best of food delivery in the UAE. The public is now encouraged to cast their final votes by Wednesday 16th of October, to support their favourite restaurants to be crowned winners. On November 7th, Deliveroo will announce the winners across all 27 categories, including the coveted Restaurant of the Year, selected by a panel of experts.

The judging panel will evaluate various aspects of the food delivery experience, including food quality, packaging and presentation, value for money, going the extra mile for customers, and brand personality. Their goal is to collectively select the crowned winner of the coveted Restaurant of the Year award.

Below is the list of restaurants that have secured their spot in the top 3 for each category:

Category Restaurant Partner 1 Restaurant Partner 2 Restaurant Partner 3 Best Burger SALT Five Guys Shake Shack Best Asian Din Tai Fung PF Chang’s Wagamama Best Pizza Pitfire Pizza Papa John’s Pizza Di Rocco Best Middle Eastern Al Safadi Allo Beirut Zaatar w Zeit Best Fried Chicken Pickl KFC Raising Cane’s Best Homegrown Dubai Home Bakery SALT Fix Dessert Chocolatier Best Homegrown Abu Dhabi Saddle Mosaic Pizza di Rocco Best Dessert Les Gallussettes Krispy Kreme Fix Dessert Chocolatier Best Italian Pasta Della Nonna Eataly Oregano Best Plant-Based/ Vegan Acai & Co Projeto Acai So Free Organics Best Newcomer (New on Deliveroo) Blaban Blu Pizzeria Three by Eva Best Mexican Tortilla Taqado Burro Blanco Best Ice Cream Baskin Robbins Pinkberry Mama Booza Best Sandwich Shop Rascals Joe & The Juice Gino’s Deli Best Salad Restaurant SLD Bar Salata Bowlful Best Breakfast Restaurant Zaatar w Zeit Ka’ak Al Manara Bagel & Co Best Bakery French Bakery Paul Bakery & Restaurant Le Pain Quotidien Best Fine Dining LPM Couqley Mythos Kouzina & Grill Best Healthy Restaurant Kcal Nourish Joe & The Juice Best Family Restaurant Nando’s Couqley The Cheesecake Factory Best Value Eats Kamat Jollibee Malak Al Tawouk Best Japanese SushiArt Kanji by 3fils SushiDo Best Poke Poke & Co Poke Poke Cali-Poke Best Indian Asha’s Gazebo Biryani Pot Best Coffee Costa % ARABICA Joe & The Juice Best Restaurant Voted By Riders Five Guys Pickl Joe & The Juice Restaurant of The Year SALT SushiArt Pitfire Pizza Pickl Rascals

Anis Harb, General Manager at Deliveroo Middle East said, “The first round of voting for the third edition of Deliveroo’s Restaurant Awards in the UAE brought in a record number of votes from the public. This year's awards are particularly exciting with the introduction of six new categories, showcasing even more of the incredible concepts within our industry. Food has an incredible way of uniting people, and we thank our loyal customers for their support. As the final voting round begins, we encourage everyone to cast their votes and support their favourites to get the recognition they deserve in our thriving F&B scene!”

Deliveroo’s panellists of experts for the Restaurant of the Year category include:

Anis Harb - General Manager at Deliveroo Middle East

Tamara Wright - Online reporter at What's On. Tamara, an adventurous and knowledgeable foodie, covers the happenings in the UAE from weekend hotspots to the best restaurants, street food markets, and food halls in Dubai.

Peyman Al Awadhi - Known as @thealawadhi, Peyman is a multifaceted Emirati entrepreneur, TV presenter, and social media personality. Co-founder of the popular Emirati shawarma brand Wild Peeta, he is recognised for his innovative approach to blending traditional flavours with modern twists. A familiar face on TV, Peyman hosts 'Made in Dubai,' a food series by the Department of Economy and Tourism, where he shares his love for food, travel, and storytelling. Renowned for his charisma, he engages a large social media following with his insights into food, culture, and life in the UAE.

Laura Lai - A writer and content creator based in Dubai. Over the course of her career as a writer and editor, Laura has profiled restaurants, connected with charming restaurateurs and reality TV stars, and indulged in her fair share of dining experiences. She also shares her passion for Dubai’s food scene through her Instagram series, “Very Best of Dubai”, where she engages with her favourite restaurant owners, chefs, and critics about their top dining spots in Dubai.

Alex Augusti - Dubai-based content creator and food enthusiast, known as @justfooddxb. With a passion for exploring diverse cuisines and hidden gems in the culinary world, Alex has made a name for himself by showcasing the best of Dubai's food scene. His engaging content, which ranges from restaurant reviews to street food discoveries, resonates with food lovers and inspires his audience to experience the rich flavours the city offers. Alex's authentic approach and attention to detail have earned him a loyal following, making him a go-to source for food recommendations in Dubai and beyond.

Deliveroo’s Restaurant Awards website can be seen here: http://uae.deliveroorestaurantawards.com/

The website contains a comprehensive list of restaurants and categories, offering members of the public the opportunity to vote for their favourite restaurant and a chance to win up to AED 1,000 in Deliveroo credit

