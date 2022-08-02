The launch of the ‘Full Life’ campaign in the UAE will see Deliveroo utilising its platform to provide greater support to communities across the UAE

The first commitment will see Deliveroo partner with Emirates Red Crescent allowing customers to donate food boxes to the underprivileged communities in the UAE

Deliveroo ‘Full Life’ is a global initiative that was first launched in the UK in 2021 and has been designed to expand across all markets Deliveroo operates

Dubai: Deliveroo has just announced the launch of ‘Full Life’ campaign in the UAE through its partnership with Emirates Red Crescent. As a pillar of the aggregator’s global Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy, the campaign initially launched in the UK in 2021 to tackle food insecurities around the world and support the local communities across Deliveroo’s markets.

From the 1st of August to the end of October, a dedicated page on the Deliveroo App will be available for customers to donate food boxes to the underprivileged in the UAE. In association with Emirates Red Crescent, the leading food delivery service will invite, facilitate, and encourage customers to purchase food boxes and support the campaign. The non-profit authority will distribute the boxes to communities in need channeling altruistic support across the UAE.

The food boxes will be offered in five sizes and available for purchase starting from AED 50 to AED 500, welcoming support from as many customers as possible. Each curated box will include key essentials such as rice, wheat, sugar, milk, oils, canned food, pasta, lentils, juice, tea, and other staples, in variable quantities. Customers wishing to become a part of the ‘Full Life’ initiative can choose to purchase a box as a contribution. All food boxes purchased on the Deliveroo App will be distributed to help orphans, widows, low-income groups along with other vulnerable individuals and groups across the UAE.



As a UAE authority which provides essential relief and aid, Emirates Red Crescent has become a pillar of the ‘Full Life’ Campaign by Deliveroo. Speaking about their collaboration, Mohammed Ahmad Al Yammahi of Emirates Red Crescent said, “This collaboration with Deliveroo is a great way to reach out to the large UAE public looking to assist and support those in need. We are extremely honoured to be working closely with the team at Deliveroo, and look forward to seeing not just the short-term benefits of the campaign but also the rippling effect of the entire nation coming together in support and making a sizable impact.”

Anis Harb, General Manager at Deliveroo Middle East said, "On behalf of Deliveroo, I would like to thank Emirates Red Crescent for joining forces to launch our ‘Full Life’ Campaign in the UAE. The ‘Full Life’ campaign is a global commitment Deliveroo has pledged to, and I am proud to see it launched here in the UAE. We’re honoured to extend our platform for the cause as the spirit of donation and kindness has always been, and will continue to be, a leading driver of what we do at Deliveroo.”



The Emirates Red Crescent food boxes available on the Deliveroo App are just the beginning of ‘Full Life’ in the UAE. The award-winning food delivery service will be announcing new projects and initiatives throughout the year and beyond. This campaign will continue to build on past work and projects that support the causes Deliveroo and its customers care about.

To participate in the ‘Full Life’ campaign, customers can search for the Emirates Red Crescent page on Deliveroo’s app or webpage and select the food box they would like to purchase. Customers can opt to buy as many boxes as they would like before checking out as normal with any UAE address and paying for the order via credit or debit card.

About Deliveroo:

Deliveroo is an award-winning delivery service founded in 2013 by William Shu and Greg Orlowski. Deliveroo works with over 170,000 best-loved restaurants and grocery partners, as well as over 190,000 riders to provide the best food delivery experience in the world. Deliveroo is headquartered in London, with offices around the globe.

Deliveroo operates across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, Netherlands, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and the United Kingdom.