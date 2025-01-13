Dubai: Deliveroo UAE has announced its collaboration with the Bread for All initiative by Mohammed bin Rashid Global Centre for Endowment Consultancy which provides free fresh bread to families in need through community donations. Leveraging its in-app round-up feature, customers can now seamlessly contribute to this impactful cause and support communities across the UAE. The collaboration builds on Deliveroo’s Full Life campaign, designed to tackle food insecurities around the world, and aligns with the aggregator's global Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy.

With just the click of a button, customers can easily make a donation at checkout when placing an order on the Deliveroo app. The round-up feature allows users to contribute a nominal amount or an amount of their choice directly to the Bread for All initiative, without having to navigate to a separate charity page. Designed to drive higher customer engagement, this seamless donation option ensures convenience while making a meaningful impact. All funds raised through the feature will support Bread for All in providing fresh bread to communities in need across the UAE.

Taghrid Oraibi, Head of Communications at Deliveroo Middle East, said, “At Deliveroo, our mission has always been to make a difference in the lives of those in need. In collaboration with Bread for All, our Full Life campaign has made donations, both more effortless for our customers and impactful in our communities. Since its launch, the response to our round-up feature has been overwhelmingly positive and we look forward to expanding its impact with Bread for All.”

Zainab Altamimi, Director of the Mohammed bin Rashid Global Center for Endowment Consultancy added, “Deliveroo’s round-up feature is a great opportunity for customers to contribute to our mission of offering fresh bread to communities in need across the UAE. We look forward to strengthening our collaboration and increasing the impact of our initiative with Deliveroo.”

Building on the initiatives under Deliveroo’s Full Life campaign, this collaboration with Bread for All underscores the company’s dedication to supporting communities in need. The initiative strengthens Deliveroo’s ongoing efforts to combat food insecurity while supporting vulnerable families across the UAE.

About Deliveroo

Deliveroo is an award-winning delivery service founded in 2013 by William Shu and Greg Orlowski. Deliveroo works with approximately 181,000 best-loved restaurants and grocery partners, as well as around 135,000 riders to provide the best on-demand delivery experience in the world. Deliveroo is headquartered in London, with offices around the globe. Deliveroo operates across 10 markets, including Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, Qatar, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and the United Kingdom.