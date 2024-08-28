Dubai, UAE: DeFi.Gold, a leading innovator in DeFi, developing the world’s first non-custodial decentralized exchange (DEX), launchpad, and NFT marketplace on the Bitcoin blockchain, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Luna PR, a global marketing and communications agency specializing in web3 and emerging technologies.

Luna PR, will leverage its deep expertise in web3 to support DeFi.Gold through comprehensive communications strategies, social media management, and growth marketing campaigns. Having been in the web3 space since 2017, worked with over 600 successful projects and with a presence in four of the world’s most influential cities, Luna PR is well-positioned to elevate DeFi.Gold’s brand presence and community engagement.

Nikita Sachdev, Founder and CEO of Luna PR, stated: "DeFi.Gold is at the forefront of innovation in the DeFi space, set to introduce a first-of-its-kind platform on the Bitcoin blockchain that will support a wide range of digital assets, including NFTs and DAO tokens. We are thrilled to use our expertise in the web3 domain to help DeFi.Gold amplify its message and solidify its position as a leader in this rapidly evolving industry."

Mona Coyle, CEO of DeFi.Gold, commented: "Our collaboration with Luna PR comes at a crucial time as we prepare to launch and expand our platform. Luna PR’s expertise in bridging communication and technology will be instrumental in reaching our target audience and driving growth. Together, we are set to revolutionize how digital assets are traded and managed on the Bitcoin blockchain."

DeFi.Gold, known for its advanced use of Taproot, RGB, Ordinals, and Lightning Network protocols, is developing a secure, fast, and cost-effective platform for trading digital assets. Its Runes Launchpad will empower creators by enabling direct token sales with fair pricing and liquidity mechanisms, establishing DeFi.Gold as the ultimate all-in-one marketplace for digital assets on Bitcoin.

About DeFi.Gold:

DeFi.Gold is revolutionizing the Bitcoin blockchain aiming to be the first non-custodial decentralized exchange (DEX), LBP launchpad and NFT marketplace on Bitcoin. Leveraging Bitcoin’s Layer 1 (L1) and the Lightning Network, DeFi.Gold will offer enhanced scalability, efficiency, and advanced features. The platform will support trading of various assets, including Taproot, RGB, Ordinals and Rune-based tokens, alongside memecoins, utility tokens, DAO tokens and stablecoins.

DeFi.Gold’s NFT marketplace will facilitate liquidity for creators and collectors, integrating seamlessly with major Bitcoin web wallets and supporting fast, low-cost transactions via the Lightning Network. The DGOLD governance token empowers community-led decisions, driving innovation in decentralized finance on the Bitcoin blockchain.

About Luna PR:

Luna PR is an award-winning public relations and marketing agency that has offices worldwide, with its headquarters in Dubai. Founded in 2017, Luna PR has since served prominent companies in the Web3, fintech, emerging tech, and gaming industries. The agency’s portfolio of clients spans startups to established multinational corporations. With a team of over 100 employees across 3 continents, Luna PR connects tomorrow’s technology with today’s audience.

To learn more about Luna PR, visit https://www.lunapr.io/.