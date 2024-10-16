London, United Kingdom: DDCAP Group™ (“DDCAP”) is delighted to have again been awarded ‘Best Interbroker for Islamic Transactions’ by the Islamic Finance News Service Providers Awards 2024.

This industry voted award has been proudly received by DDCAP for eight consecutive years and Stella Cox CBE, FCSI(Hon), Managing Director, DDCAP Group™ issued the following statement upon the announcement of this prestigious accolade:

“We feel very privileged to again be recognised as Best Interbroker for Islamic Transactions this year, receiving the further endorsement of your subscribers, who include our own partners, clients, counterparties and friends. Their validation and support for us is never taken for granted by DDCAP and we consider it our honour to be chosen as their service provider.”

About DDCAP Group™ (DDCAP) and ETHOS AFP™ (ETHOS)

Headquartered in London, DDCAP Group™ (DDCAP) is a market intermediary and financial technology solutions provider and we have been working to connect the global Islamic financial market responsibly for over 25 years. Through our API technology and our automated trade and post trade services platform ETHOS AFP™ (ETHOS), we have introduced digital solutions that have significantly enhanced Islamic financial market efficiencies globally.

DDCAP ETHOS offers award-winning asset facilitation services and technology solutions to over 300 Islamic financial sector clients worldwide, including banks, non-bank financial institutions, asset managers and fintechs, across a diverse range of responsible and sustainable Sharia compliant products, asset classes and markets. Since 2013 we have maintained an in-house Sharia Supervisory Board that comprises five, world renowned scholars from the GCC and Southeast Asia.



A conscious decision to embed sustainable and responsible actions within our business and its services shapes our approaches and affiliations. DDCAP became a service provider signatory to the UN Principles for Responsible Investment in 2016 and a stakeholder endorser of the UN Principles for Responsible Banking in 2020.



Outside of our London headquarters, our international footprint includes our representative offices in the Dubai International Financial Centre, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and Bahrain.



DDCAP and ETHOS - Connecting the Global Islamic financial market responsibly



To find out more, visit www.ddcap.com or contact:

Emily Brailey - Marketing and Communications Manager

DDCAP Group™

communications@ddcap.co.uk