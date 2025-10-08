London, United Kingdom – DDCAP Group™ is privileged to announce the establishment of a new office following receipt of approval by the relevant authorities within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The opening of DDCAP's presence in Saudi Arabia marks a significant milestone in the expansion of the Group’s global footprint, adding to our established overseas offices in Dubai, Kuala Lumpur and Bahrain.



The opening of a physical presence in the Kingdom emphasises DDCAP’s long-term strategic commitment to Saudi Arabia and will enable the Group to pursue additional market opportunities whilst elevating connectivity with, and support provided to, our greatly valued clients and partners.

Stella Cox CBE, FCSI(Hon), Managing Director of DDCAP Group™, commented:

"DDCAP is honoured to have received approval from the Saudi Arabian authorities to establish our presence in the Kingdom. Since our inception nearly thirty years ago, we have been privileged to build strong, long-standing relationships with our numerous financial sector clients in the country. These have expended as our business extended to create systems solutions to complement our market intermediation. Indeed, three of the esteemed members of DDCAP’s Sharia Supervisory Board, His Excellency Sheikh Abdullah Bin Suleiman Almaneea, His Excellency Sheikh Dr. Abdullah Almutlaq and Sheikh Dr. Mohamed Ali Elgari, are Saudi nationals, as is Dr. Fareed Hamed our Sharia Liaison Director reflecting the specific requirement of our business and our stakeholders within the Kingdom. The opening of our new office in Riyadh reaffirms our ongoing commitment to the development of Saudi Arabia’s Islamic financial markets and our support for the Kingdom’s visionary approach to furthering Islamic financial sector initiatives, both at home and internationally.”

Mr. Husain Alkhaja, DDCAP Group™ Regional Director and the General Manager of DDCAP in Saudi Arabia, commented:

“It will be a privilege to lead DDCAP’s business in the Kingdom. For many years, DDCAP Group™ has proudly served as a market intermediary and digital solutions provider for banks and financial sector firms in Saudi Arabia. With the establishment of our local presence, we are now even closer to our clients and partners, improving our connectivity and the efficiencies that we are able to bring to them. Through our ETHOS AFP™ platform, we remain dedicated to providing innovative Sharia compliant, digitally integrated solutions that align with regulatory and governance frameworks, contribute to the continued development of Saudi Arabia’s financial sector ambitions in line with Vision 2030, and promote financial inclusion and operational excellence.”

About DDCAP Group™

DDCAP Group™ (DDCAP) is the industry-leading market intermediary and digital solutions enabler, connecting the global Islamic financial market responsibly via its proprietary, multi award-winning platform, ETHOS AFP™ (ETHOS). Outside of its London headquarters, DDCAP’s international footprint includes representative offices in Bahrain, the Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai, Kuala Lumpur, and now Riyadh.

ETHOS is the market leading, multiple award-winning real-time trade and post trade services platform which provides continuous coverage and enables DDCAP clients worldwide to purchase from a responsible, diverse asset inventory via a secure, web-based portal for onward sale to their own clients and counterparties, with functionality delivering an array of benefits and efficiencies whilst mitigating trade and operational risks.

DDCAP is committed to developing and supporting awareness of the business and ethical adherence for responsible finance. DDCAP’s own commitment to Sustainable and Responsible Actions (“SRA”) is reinforced within policy that extends across its corporate environment and infrastructure, business offerings and services and engagement with its stakeholders and other third parties internationally.