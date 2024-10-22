New collaborations and partnerships with APAC stakeholders set to bolster tourism and visitor growth

Event underscores Abu Dhabi’s commitment to enhancing travel trade relationships and achieving Tourism Strategy 2030 goals

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) concluded its first APAC Travel Marketplace, an event designed to foster meaningful connections with leading travel industry partners from across the Asia-Pacific region. Held in the historic city of Al Ain from 15 October to 16 October, the Marketplace welcomed over 200 APAC travel professionals and media to explore the emirate’s extensive tourism offerings and discover how Abu Dhabi continues to deliver exceptional travel experiences that meet diverse visitor preferences.

Reflecting DCT Abu Dhabi’s commitment to positioning the emirate as a premier destination, the APAC Travel Marketplace facilitated new partnerships and collaborations aimed at enhancing Abu Dhabi’s presence in key APAC markets. Through discussions, informative sessions, and one-on-one meetings, attendees gained insights into Abu Dhabi’s unique attractions, from the bustling capital city to the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Al Ain.

Abdulla Yousuf, Director of International Operations at DCT Abu Dhabi, shared his insights during the event, emphasising the significance of partnerships in driving growth and success. He said: “The APAC Travel Marketplace is a testament to our commitment to building lasting relationships within the APAC region. By showcasing Abu Dhabi’s vibrant culture, heritage, and world-class facilities, we are creating opportunities for growth and collaboration that align with our Tourism Strategy 2030. Together, we will continue to reveal Abu Dhabi’s potential as a top-tier destination, attracting visitors from across the globe.”

The APAC Travel Marketplace provided DCT Abu Dhabi with a valuable opportunity to deepen engagement with APAC travel professionals, establishing a stronger presence in the region and expanding Abu Dhabi’s appeal as a multifaceted destination. Attendees were able to discover the distinctive offerings of Al Ain’s rich heritage, enriching their understanding of the diverse experiences available to travellers.

In line with the objectives of Tourism Strategy 2030, DCT Abu Dhabi also formed new partnerships with prominent members of the APAC travel trade. These collaborations are aimed at increasing visitor numbers from APAC, supporting the emirate's goal of reaching 39.3 million annual visitors by 2030, while contributing significantly to Abu Dhabi’s economy and tourism ecosystem.

Throughout the event, attendees were offered an immersive experience that highlighted Abu Dhabi’s comprehensive tourism offerings. From luxury accommodations and eco-conscious resorts to cultural festivals and natural landscapes, the itinerary underscored Abu Dhabi’s capacity to cater to a broad range of traveller interests, including wellness, cultural immersion, and adventure. These elements reinforce Abu Dhabi’s position as a world-class destination that offers something for every visitor, from the beauty of its landscapes to its rich cultural heritage.

The APAC Travel Marketplace served as an important platform to reinforce Abu Dhabi’s dynamic approach to hospitality, culture, and travel. As DCT Abu Dhabi continues to grow its presence in APAC markets, this event and others like it will play a pivotal role in promoting Abu Dhabi as a vibrant, sustainable, and accessible destination for international travellers.