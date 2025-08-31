An Executive Program was signed to guide joint action on data governance, AI, digital government, and regional engagement through 2026.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – The Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) held a high-level dialogue at the GCC headquarters in Riyadh to advance regional digital cooperation.

The event brought together high-level officials and experts to strengthen regional digital cooperation. It also built on the momentum of the Digital Space Accelerators (DSAs), held across 2023 and 2024, using their insights to inform forward planning in key areas, where alignment is now underway. During the event, GCC Secretary-General, H.E. Jasem Mohamed AlBudaiwi, and DCO Secretary-General, Deemah AlYahya, signed an Executive Program, which continues to activate an existing Memorandum of Understanding, outlining a joint roadmap for collaboration.

GCC Secretary-General, H.E. Jasem Mohamed AlBudaiwi thanked the DCO Secretariat for its commendable efforts in supporting and enhancing the digital economy worldwide and its significant efforts in backing the GCC states.

His Excellency mentioned that the topics discussed during the day—related to empowering women in information technology, cultural values and misinformation, e-waste management, and the model legal framework for startups—represent core pillars in the GCC states' journey towards sustainable development and digital and economic transformation.

"These topics are fundamentally aimed at building an integrated system that balances the requirements of the digital age, protects the environment, preserves cultural identity, and enhances the role of innovation and entrepreneurship in diversifying the economy," His Excellency explained.

The DSAs, an innovative cooperation mechanism developed by DCO, are implemented globally, serving as a catalyst, they unite policymakers, private sector leaders, and experts on shared digital priorities. Over two years, focused panels in cooperation with the GCC addressed issues such as women’s participation in ICT, e-waste, misinformation, and startup policy, shaping regional strategy and driving a decisive shift from scoping to structured implementation.

DCO Secretary-General, Deemah AlYahya emphasized the importance of moving from recommendations to delivery. “Their Majesties and Highnesses, the Heads of State of the Gulf Cooperation Council, affirmed in their most recent Council declaration that the digital economy is a historic opportunity and a cornerstone for the future of development and integration in the GCC region. Guided by this vision, today we move from dialogue to delivery. The DCO Digital Space Accelerators proved that region-owned collaboration drives real change, and this Executive Program builds on that momentum.”

“With the GCC General Secretariat, whose vision and commitment I deeply appreciate, we are focused on strengthening digital skills, trust, inclusion, and sustainability. This partnership is outcome-focused, people-centered, and rooted in the GCC’s aspirations, yet its impact extends beyond the region. The model we have shaped can be adapted for collaborations with other regions worldwide, and the DCO is ready to cooperate with other multilateral organizations who share our belief in inclusive digital prosperity and responsible innovation. Our ultimate aim is resilient and inclusive digital economies that people can trust and benefit from, showing that cooperation grounded in shared purpose can inspire and transform.” she added.

Four panels presented current priorities and next steps: the first aims to increase women’s participation in the digital economy through national campaigns, a gender gap analysis tool, and a new employment and mentorship platform; the second supports the regional rollout of Saudi Arabia’s “Recycle Your Device” initiative, with targeted implementation by E-Waste Day in September; the third establishes a regional working group led by Kuwait under the DCO’s content integrity framework to address online misinformation; and the fourth supports the adoption of DCO’s Model Startup Act to help Member States build open and aligned startup ecosystems.

The signed Executive Program sets a joint course through 2026, outlining shared efforts in digital government, AI ethics, cross-border data policy, and legislative coordination. It also establishes operational mechanisms to track progress and support delivery.

The Executive Program further paves the way for trilateral cooperation, extending initiatives across regional blocs such as ASEAN, Central Asia, and the European Union. These efforts focus on capacity building, technology governance, and policy alignment, including joint work on digital skills, startup support, and AI ethics.

DCO will also consolidate insights from the DSAs together with outcomes from this dialogue, into policy recommendations for the GCC Ministerial Meeting on the Digital Economy in October 2025, a key step toward embedding joint initiatives into national and regional plans.

The policy dialogue in Riyadh reinforced both organizations’ roles as active conveners of digital cooperation in the region and demonstrated growing consensus on the need to operationalize shared frameworks, strengthen institutional coordination, and accelerate progress on core digital priorities.

About the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO)

The Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) is the world’s first standalone international intergovernmental organization dedicated to accelerating the growth of an inclusive and sustainable digital economy. Founded in 2020, the DCO brings together the Ministries of Communications and Information Technology of its 16 Member States, representing nearly 3.5 trillion in GDP and a combined market of over 800 million people, more than 70% of whom are under the age of 35.

The DCO works with governments, the private sector, civil society, and international organizations to promote digital inclusion, enable cross-border data flows, empower women and youth, and support entrepreneurs and SMEs. It facilitates coordinated digital policies across borders and holds observer status with the United Nations General Assembly and other global bodies.

