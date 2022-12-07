Dubai: The Dubai Business Women Council (DBWC) has signed a partnership agreement with New Metrics, a leading experience management consultancy company with presence across the EMEA region, to support the mentees of the 5th cycle of the DBWC Mentorship Programme.

Under the newly inked agreement, both entities will cooperate to launch the first of its kind initiative that combines mentorship and an accelerator programme to enrich the expertise of mentees and provide them with the opportunity to meet and learn about the fundamentals of starting, managing, and growing a business from industry experts in a range of topics related to setting up and running a business.

The initiative will also combine both theoretical and practical training. It will be a paradigm shift in the field of vocational training thanks to its comprehensiveness and adoption of the concept of business accelerators within an integrated system of guidance and counseling.

The intensive 6 week training program will kick off in January 2023 and will feature a series of specialized interactive training. The program will be managed and supervised by a group of subject-matter experts and specialists affiliated with "New Metrics " and will be held in three phases: launch, operate and grow. The participants will also have the opportunity to build a successful online presence with the support and guidance of Reach Digital Works, a leading digital marketing company.

The training programme will cover a wide range of topics, including how to define target audiences and customer journey mapping (CJM) (what is CJM, how to structure CJM for better clarity and impact, and types of CJM). Participants will also be familiarized with how to structure teamwork, ideation, business scale-up and financial optimization, communications and negotiations, marketing and sales pitches for clients, negotiation styles, roles in negotiation, and negotiation structure. This is in addition to CX culture and strategy, and organizational adoption (how to create an optimal governance model, scale CX management to a wider organization, and develop KPIs measuring CX performance). The last modules will focus on website launching, branding best practices and marketing strategies. These deep dive sessions will be delivered by experts from Reach Digital Works

The DBWC management is proud of this partnership with New Metrics, as it aims to help the Council Members who are participating in this initiative achieve their objectives of refining and developing their skills while keeping abreast various developments in the business world.

The council is committed to providing training on key topics to keep up with labor market changes and support Dubai's government plans, adding that the accelerator programme will be an additional competitive advantage that will improve participants’ understanding of the market, and enhance their skills to turn challenges into opportunities and plan for their projects and businesses.

‘As part of our commitment to drive inclusive economic growth, New Metrics together with DBWC is focusing on empowering women business owners and entrepreneurs in the UAE. With our leading experience management resources, our talented team will lead this one-of-a-kind program that will help female entrepreneurs succeed and uplift our community.’ Maya Omeiri, Partner at New Metrics

The training program targets only DBWC members who are participating in the 5th cycle of the Mentorship Programme. However, it will motivate other members to apply for the upcoming edition of the mentorship program to benefit from the advantages made available under the new initiative.

Established in 2002 under the umbrella of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, the Dubai Business Women Council is the UAE’s leading platform for the personal and professional development of business women in the Emirate of Dubai. It aims to support businesswomen and entrepreneurs taking their first steps in the world of business. The Council plays a vital role in enhancing the contribution of businesswomen to the country's economy and promoting economic development in all sectors of the business community.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

Mustafa Taha

Misbar Communications

mustafa@misbar-me.com

Ali Elgendy

Misbar Communications

ali@misbar-me.com

Mahmoud Soliman

Misbar Communications

mahmoud.soliman@misbar-me.com