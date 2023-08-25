Dubai: The region’s top customer-centric solutions provider, Data Direct Group, and SurveySparrow, a leading customer experience (CX) management platform, have partnered to revolutionise the customer experience landscape in the Middle East.



Through the strategic alliance of the Dubai-based Data Direct Group and SurveySparrow, the objective is to provide outstanding CX solutions for brands, enabling them to craft remarkable experiences for their customers, according to Rajiv Dalmia, Data Direct Group (DDG) founder and chairman. DDG has been a pioneer in the CX domain with its advanced tech solutions for over two decades.



“The customer experience industry is poised to embark on a transformative journey. This collaboration promises to redefine the very essence of customer satisfaction, elevating it to unprecedented heights. With innovation at its core, the partnership aims to revolutionise the way customers engage with businesses, fostering deeper connections and seamless interactions,” Dalmia said.



“For us, it felt like the perfect opportunity to join forces with a leading player in the Middle East as organisations in the region are increasing focus on enhancing their AI capabilities and CX infrastructure. By leveraging Data Direct Group's proficiency in digital transformation services and solutions alongside SurveySparrow's comprehensive omnichannel CX solutions, this partnership will empower organisations to promote loyalty, enhance brand equity, and offer more customer value”, said Shihab Muhammed, who founded the omnichannel experience management platform in 2017.



It has served over 200,000 clients across 149 countries so far. With the establishment of a custom data center in UAE, SurveySparrow has bolstered its commitment to ensuring top-notch security measures for the Middle East region.



“There is no doubt that, by harnessing these technologies, businesses can gain a deeper understanding of customer behaviour, enabling them to deliver personalised brand experiences and that is where this partnership comes in optimising customer journey mapping for an enhanced CX like never before,” he added.



About Data Direct Group:

A leading CX, data management, analytics and tech solutions provider in the region, Data Direct Group (DDG) has been enabling digital connections since 2002. Headquartered in Dubai and powered by close to 1,500 employees, DDG has a global footprint with operations focused in the Middle East and North Africa.



As a trusted partner for over two decades for a cross section of industry leaders, Data Direct Group offers comprehensive solutions tailored to meet the unique and evolving needs of each client. It has established millions of digital connections and executed over 3,000 projects successfully, while continuing to foster relations with its customers’ customers.



About SurveySparrow:

SurveySparrow is a leading experience management platform that empowers brands to refine customer experiences at every touchpoint. SurveySparrow, with a global presence, serves over 200,000 customers in 149 countries. It has earned recognition and trust from renowned brands like McKinsey, Mondelēz International, Dubai Tourism, Shurooq, Eros Group, and many more. If you are interested in a demo or partnership, please visit www.surveysparrow.ae.