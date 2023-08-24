Fujairah – Two leading institutions, Darwin Research Centre and Fujairah Research Centre have embarked on an exciting journey of collaboration. A distinguished cohort of six senior executives, scientists, and deep-tech experts from the Darwin Research Centre visiting Fujairah were enthusiastically received by Fujairah Research Centre representatives as they joined forces to explore avenues for seamlessly integrating technology production and automation into every facet of their processes and projects.

This partnership marks a significant step towards harnessing the power of technology to drive innovation across various spheres. Focusing on a comprehensive range of fields including automation systems, artificial intelligence, machine learning, deep learning models, computer vision, and geographic information systems, the collaboration aims to redefine the landscape of research and development.

This alliance is fuelled by a shared purpose; to delve into research initiatives fostered by Fujairah Research Centre, forging connections with thought leaders, and uncovering synergies that will enable both institutions to implement latest technologies into their future projects. The scientists from Darwin Research Centre and Fujairah Research Centre share a common vision of leveraging technology to amplify the efficiency and effectiveness of their processes, along with a commitment towards pushing the boundaries of innovation across diverse domains.

The highlight of the collaboration was the meeting between representatives from Darwin's research centre and the distinguished Dr. Fouad Lamghari, along with his team at Fujairah Research Centre. The meeting focused on key agendas centred on Biochemical, Microbial, Molecular Biology, Genomics, AI, Automation & Robotics, and more. These subjects are also closely tied to future research projects and bring forth a possibility of combining teams of skilled individuals, making use of the diverse knowledge and skills within Fujairah Research Centre.

“We are thrilled to join hands with the Fujairah Research Centre to explore new ideas based on research expertise and technological advancements,” said Prithwiraj Deb, Collaboration & Partnership Manager, Darwin Centre. “By integrating automation and cutting-edge technologies, we envision a future where our projects and processes are not only more streamlined but also yield richer insights and outcomes.”

“We are extremely pleased to join hands with the Darwin Research Centre and believe that the fusion of our collective talents will not only drive innovation but also set new benchmarks for technological applications in research,” said Dr. Fouad Lamghari. “This partnership will prove to strengthen our individual competencies and is a testament to our commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible."

The collaboration will encompass joint research ventures, collaborative teams, and knowledge exchange initiatives. By fostering an environment of cross-disciplinary collaboration, Darwin Research Centre and Fujairah Research Centre endeavour to create solutions that resonate globally and contribute to sustainable development.