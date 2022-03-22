Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Danube Home.com, the leading home improvement and furniture e-tailer in the region is back again with its 3rd Edition of the Mad Red Sale as a special pre-Ramadan treat for its customers. After adding on several new and interactive features on its website earlier this year, the sale this year promises to be a bigger and better one thanks to the new and improved platform that’s equipped to handle the traffic that this sale is expected to bring.

While Adel Sajan, the Group Managing Director announced the Mad Red Sale skydiving off a plane at a height of 13,000 feet last year, this year, Danube Home.com has taken to the seas of Dubai, announcing the maddest sale of the year while hover boarding 20 ft above water.

“When you have to announce a sale as mad as ours, leaping off a plane and hovering above water just makes sense! I’m very excited to announce the third edition of the Mad Red Sale sale and since it’s happening just before Ramadan a lot of our customers can take advantage of it and revamp their home at the most unbelievable prices. Ramadan is the season of giving and we thought what better time than now to make some dreams come true with our affordable luxury products!” says Adel.

To officially announce the biggest Danube Home.com sale's launch dates, the brand threw a grand Pyjama Party for premium media and influencers on the 16th of March. The event venue was decorated to provide ample room for relaxed lounging to reiterate just how relaxed and convenient shopping online from the comfort of your home is.

From the 18th to the 31st of March 2022, customers can shop for over 8000 varieties of home furniture, furnishing, décor, home ware, kitchenware and more, at prices starting from just AED1, with a host of payment options available to them.

The brand took this opportunity to announce its partnership with TAP, one of the region’s leading online payment services. The contract was signed by Sayed Habib, Director Business Development, Franchise and Danube Home Ecommerce and Jamie Verheij - Head of Corporate Acceptance & Acquiring - TAP Middle East.

Danube Home has also partnered with Postpay, a Fintech BNPL company based in Dubai that provides postponed payment services to retailers for their customers, Danube Home customers can buy their favorite products by paying just 33% of the price and the remaining in 2 equal installments.

“We have four pieces bedroom set starting from AED 799, Gazebo starting from AED 899, sofa bed starting from AED 335, six piece king size comforter set starting from AED 99, Fountain starting from AED 49, Kitchen tools starting from AED 1, and Milano RO+UV water purifier starting from AED 699 which comes with a free hand shower! Customers will have the option to shop for all this and more and checkout quickly and easily with TAP payment gateway. Customers can also select what mode of payment they prefer be it cash on delivery, card payment or buy now and pay later with our Postpay payment option.” says Sayed Habib.

Keen shoppers can also pre-register on the Danube Home website a day before the sale goes live and snatch the products before anyone else. Pre-registering for the sale gives customers a three-hour head-start with shopping windows opening from March 17th, 9 PM. Customers also have the chance to win surprise gifts daily with spin and win.

“Apart from spectacular discounts, customers are in for a wholesome shopping experience thanks to the host of different features we have introduced on the website like Room Builder, Shop the Look, and Augmented Reality. With the 2D Room Builder, customers can arrange different items together and get an idea of which products pair well with each other. We’ve all browsed through pinterest and seen beautiful lifestyle images of home interiors and wished we could find and shop everything in the image. With Shop the Look feature, this is precisely what customers can do. They can choose the look they love from beautifully arranged lifestyle images on our page and click to buy everything in it. The Augmented Reality feature is available on mobile browsers. Customers can use their phone camera to see how the product will look in their room. We want our customers to experience online shopping like never before, and offer them the very best in terms of the website, product selection and prices.” adds Sayed Habib.

Danube Home.com also offers 48 hour free delivery, free expert installation, buy now pay later option as well as easy EMI payments, and 24 hour query resolution to guarantee a seamless online shopping experience. Downloading the Danube Home.com mobile application will keep customers abreast about its latest offers, discounts and launches.

Visit www.uae.danubehome.com to pre-register for the Mad Red Sale or place orders for products at the most unbelievable prices.

